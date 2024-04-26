The Atlanta Falcons caused a stir after selecting Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 overall pick of the NFL Draft. It was a bit confusing considering the franchise just signed Kirk Cousins in the offseason. Many are flabbergasted by the move but Dan Orlovsky defended Atlanta's decision. That eventually led to Michael Lombardi torching Orlovsky over his take.
During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Lombardi went on a rant about why taking Penix was a bad choice for the Falcons. Pat McAfee mentioned Dan Orlovsky was defending Atlanta's selection, which basically sent Lombardi off. He compared having two quarterbacks to owning two Rolex watches and questioned the front office in Atlanta.
“He's one of the great team builders of all time” 😂😂 ~ @mlombardiNFL #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/EMoayFwOHe
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 26, 2024
Although the pick was a bit confusing for most, the Falcons went in a direction they felt was necessary. Perhaps the franchise signed Kirk Cousins because they needed a quarterback only to fall in love with Michael Penix Jr. during the draft process. The silver lining here is that Atlanta now has a short and long term plan at quarterback. That's something any franchise would love to have.
But the Falcons are getting flamed anyway. They were deemed a playoff contender right after signing Kirk Cousins. The No. 8 pick overall was a chance for the franchise to select an elite prospect who could help right away. It was a luxury pick and the front office used it on Penix, who is likely to begin his career as a backup.
It'll be interesting to see how it plays out for Atlanta, as Cousins was reportedly blindsided bye the Falcons pick. There could be a quarterback controversy but only time will tell what the team decides to do.
Dan Orlovsky responds to Michael Lombardi's Falcons rant
Dan Orlovsky had a chance to defend himself on The Pat McAfee Show shortly after Michael Lombardi's rant. Orlovsky claims the Falcons had Michael Penix Jr. as their second best quarterback in the NFL Draft. If that's the case, the front office probably feels like they got a steal.
“Nobody is a bigger fan of me than Michael Lombardi 😂😂
When the Penix pick happened last night I was very perplexed..
The Falcons had Michael Penix as the number two ranked QB in this draft” ~ @danorlovsky7 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/xFYt9gAhv6
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 26, 2024
After hearing Dan Orlovsky's explanation and rebuttal, it makes sense why the Falcons would take Penix. The franchise has high expectations for next season and want to prepare themselves for the long term. Although, selecting a player who could play immediately may have been better for the upcoming 2024 season, Atlanta is thinking well ahead of that time frame.
Michael Penix Jr. has all of the potential in the world and looks every part of being a franchise quarterback in the NFL. He'll have a chance to learn behind a solid veteran in Kirk Cousins despite any possible drama that may unfold over the course of the year. This is going to be a major point of discussion in the NFL for a while. So be prepared to hear a lot about the Falcons' quarterback room.