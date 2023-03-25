Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Kieran Culkin is an actor who has appeared in Succession, Igby Goes Down, The Cider House Rules, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and Wiener-Dog, among many other notable projects. He is a two-time Primetime Emmy Award nominee, four time Golden Globes Award nominee, and an IGN Summer Movie Awards winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Kieran Culkin’s net worth in 2023.

Kieran Culkin’s Net Worth in 2023 (Estimate): $5 million

Kieran Culkin’s net worth in 2023 is $5 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Kieran Culkin was born on September 30th, 1982 in New York City. He studied at St. Joseph’s School and Professional Children’s School. Culkin also attended the American School of Ballet. While studying at St. Joseph’s, Culkin worked as a sacristan for St. Joseph’s Church.

In 1990, Culkin made his big screen debut in the hit film Home Alone. Home Alone would go on to gross over $476 million worldwide. Culkin became a relative fixture on the big screens after Home Alone, featuring in movies and television shows like Only the Lonely, Father of the Bride I & II, My Summer Story, Amanda, She’s All That, and many others. Culkin also reprised his role as Fuller in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

In the Home Alone film series, Culkin acted alongside his older brother, Macaulay Culkin. According to sources, the elder Culkin received only $100,000 for the first film. However, his pay was bumped up to $4.5 million for the second. The pair of siblings would also have a hosting stint on Saturday Night Live.

In 1998, Culkin finally received his breakthrough performance after starring in The Mighty. Although the film only grossed around $2.6 million worldwide, Culkin’s starring role in the drama as Kevin Dillon was enough to make a mark on the big screens.

After The Mighty, Culkin earned more significant movie roles. He appeared in The Cider House Rules, Music of the Heart, The Dangerous Lives of Altar Boys, Igby Goes Down, Paper Man, Lymelife, and many others. In the process, Culkin was able to act alongside Hollywood stars such as Tobey Maguire, Charlize Theron, Michael Caine, Paul Rudd, Meryl Streep and Jeff Goldblum, among others.

The Cider House Rules would go on to earn at least $88.5 million in revenue around the world. Culkin’s performance in Igby Goes Down earned him his first Golden Globes nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical. Furthermore, as Igby, Culkin also took home victories at the Satellite Awards and at the Critics Choice Awards.

Apart from making his mark on the the big screen, Culkin also earned a handful of television roles. He has appeared in Frasier, The Magical Legend of the Leprechauns, Go Fish, Fargo, Long Live the Royals, Robot Chicken, The Boys Presents: Diabolical and and Solar Opposites.

However, among his television roles, Culkin hit it biggest in his performance as Roman Roy in the HBO series Succession. For his performance, Culkin earned two Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Furthermore, he also received three Golden Globe nominations, two of which were for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television and the other one for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Culkin earned a paycheck of $100,000 per episode for Succession’s first two seasons, according to sources. This allowed him to earn $2 million for making Roman Roy come to life. However, after earning several nominations for his performance, the two-time Emmy Award nominee enjoyed a raise in salary which increased his pay to $350,000 per episode. With Succession airing for a fourth season, there’s no question that Culkin is set to earn more money with the show not slowing down anytime soon.

Given Culkin’s revered performance in Succession, it isn’t surprising that he is penciled in to appear in many future movies and television series. In 2023, Culkin is set to voice for animated series Agent Elvis, where he will also work with Hollywood veterans Matthew McConaughey, Christina Hendricks and Simon Pegg. In addition to this, Culkin was also cast in the upcoming film A Real Pain, where he will star alongside Jesse Eisenberg.

With Culkin’s rise in popularity, it’s no surprise that some major brands have partnered with the Succession star. In fact, one of Culkin’s notable endorsements is with well-known car company Volkswagen.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Kieran Culkin’s net worth in 2023?