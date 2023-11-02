We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Hurricanes-Rangers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Carolina Hurricanes will head to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Rangers. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Hurricanes-Rangers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Monday. Amazingly, Carolina struck early when Stefan Noesen struck. But the Flyers scored twice to take a 2-1 lead. However, Michael Bunting nailed the equalizer in the second period on a powerplay. It was 2-2 in the third period when Teuvo Teravainen flashed a one-timer off a backhand pass from Bunting for the go-ahead and winning goal. Significantly, Frederik Andersen made 26 saves to preserve the game. The Hurricanes fired 33 shots on the net while winning 71 percent of their faceoffs. Moreover, they went 1 for 1 on the powerplay while killing all five penalties. The Hurricanes only blocked four shots.

The Rangers defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 in overtime on Monday. Ultimately, it was 2-1 Jets in the third period when Chris Kreider tipped an Adam Fox shot into the net for a powerplay goal. Mika Zibanejad fired a one-timer home for the game-winning goal in OT. Meanwhile, Igor Shesterkin made 27 saves. The Rangers won 56 percent of their faceoffs. Also, they went 1 for 3 on the powerplay while killing all three penalties. The Rangers also leveled 24 hits and blocked 23 shots.

The Rangers won 3 of 4 games last season. Curiously, they swept the Canes in Carolina and split the two games at the Garden. The Rangers have won 6 of 10 from the Hurricanes. Also, the teams have split the last 10 games at Madison Square Garden.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Hurricanes-Rangers Odds

Carolina Hurricanes: +1.5 (-260)

New York Rangers: -1.5 (+210)

Over: 5.5 (-110)

Under: 5.5 (-110)

How to Watch Hurricanes vs. Rangers

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Hurricanes Will Cover The Spread

The Hurricanes are a team that is surviving despite the talent they possess. Amazingly, they have not seen much production from certain players on this offense who are still trying to power up.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi is their leader, with four goals and six assists. Additionally, he has won 56 faceoffs and lost 62. Teravainen has eight goals and one assist, including two snipes from the powerplay and one short-handed goal. Moreover, he has won 38 faceoffs and lost 33. Martin Necas has notched four goals and five assists, including one tally from the powerplay. Meanwhile, Seth Jarvis has four goals and five assists. Jarvis has won 29 faceoffs and lost 22. Also, Noesen has two goals and six assists, including one snipe on the powerplay. Buntong has three goals and five assists.

The defense has not been perfect. Yet, the goalies are still strong. Andersen is 4-0 with a 3.06 goals-against average and a save percentage of .888. Additionally, backup goalie Antti Raanta is 3-2-1 with a 3.06 goals goals-against average and a save percentage of .867.

The Hurricanes will cover the spread if they can solve Shesterkin on offense. Then, the defense must prevent the elite playmakers of the Rangers from striking against them.

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread

The Rangers are on a 5-game winning streak. Ultimately, everything has gone right, from the offense to the defense. They have four playmakers that can do damage at any time.

Artemi Panarin leads the charge with five goals and 10 assists, including one power-play conversion. Meanwhile, defenseman Fox has three goals and eight assists, including three snipes on the extra-man attack. Fox has also converted 21.4 percent of his shots into goals. Likewise, Zibanejad has been exceptional. Zibanejad has notched two goals and seven assists, including one powerplay goal. Additionally, he has won 66 faceoffs and lost 65. Kreider has snipped six goals and two assists, including four power-play conversions.

Shesterkin is the man who is stopping teams from scoring on the Rangers. Amazingly, he continues to play at an elite level. Shesterkin is 5-2 with a 2.65 goals-against average and a save percentage of .905. Ultimately, it is difficult to score against him, and the Rangers value what he brings to the team. Shesterkin was a significant reason why the Rangers won 3 of 4 against the Hurricanes.

The Rangers will cover the spread if their elite playmakers can lock in and score. Then, their defense must clamp down, and the Rangers must avoid mistakes.

Final Hurricanes-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The Hurricanes and Rangers had several entertaining games last season. Ultimately, two of the four games finished with less than six goals. The other two had eight goals each. Thus, taking the numbers is probably not the best strategy. But taking the Hurricanes to cover is a solid option. However, the Rangers are on fire right now and can win by two.

Final Hurricanes-Rangers Prediction & Pick: New York Rangers: -1.5 (+210)