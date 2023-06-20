Iceland and Portugal meet in the Euro 2024 Qualifier! Catch the Euro 2024 Qualifier odds series here, featuring our Iceland-Portugal prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Having won just one out of five games in 2023, Iceland will set out for a much-needed second win in this tournament. Iceland hopes to bounce back from their 1-2 defeat to Slovakia last timeout.

The Portuguese squad made light work of their three matches in the Euro 2024 Qualifiers. The Navigators put in 13 goals and three clean sheets in three matches. That stretch of games includes a 3-0 win over Bosnia & Herzegovina in their last match.

Here are the Iceland-Portugal soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Euro 2024 Qualifier Odds: Iceland-Portugal Odds

Iceland: +800

Portugal: -350

Draw: +440

Over 2.5 Goals: -152

Under 2.5 Goals: +120

How to Watch Iceland vs. Portugal

TV: ViX, Fox Sports 1

Stream: fuboTV, ViX+, UEFA.tv, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue

Time: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT

Why Iceland Can Beat Portugal

Iceland is currently in rank 64 on the FIFA Men's World Rankings. They are ahead of North Macedonia, The European team won last year's Baltic Cup and finished second in League B Group 2 of the UEFA Nations League. Israel topped the group while Albania and Russia occupied the third and fourth spots.

Iceland has partaken in two warm-up friendlies to start the year. Arnar Viðarsson’s side was held to a 1-1 draw by Estonia in their first piece of the action this year, four days before losing 2-1 against Sweden on January 12.

Iceland should take inspiration from their victorious run in the Baltic Cup last November. The Icelanders won the tourney over Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania. However, Iceland's form coming into this match sees them with one win in this tourney.

In their last game against Slovakia, Strákarnir Okkar had two corner kicks, eight total shots, 48% possession, and one goal from Alfreð Finnbogason. However, this was not enough to match the goals from Juraj Kucka and Tomáš Suslov. Iceland had a 7-0 win against Liechtenstein and a 3-0 loss to Bosnia prior to this game.

Iceland’s defensive struggles could have the spotlight thrust upon them once again here as the Portuguese look to claim their fourth-straight tournament win. Iceland hasn't won a game against Portugal yet, with their closest game being a 1-1 draw in 2016.

As for the hosts, Age Hareide has no notable absentees. Alfred Finnbogason has 16 goals in 66 appearances for the nation. Copenhagen midfielder Hakon Arnar Haraldsson can provide a breath of fresh air, as the versatile 20-year-old has bagged eight goals in 39 appearances in the Danish Superliga this season. Other reliable scorers for the team include Arnor Ingvi Traustason, Jon Dagur Þorsteinsson, Isak Bergmann Jóhannesson, and Þórir Jóhann Helgason.

Why Portugal Can Beat Iceland

Portugal ranks ninth in the recent FIFA rankings, trailing the Netherlands, Croatia, and Italy. They are ahead of Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, and USA in the standings.

Portugal has an impressive record in the tournament, and they remain as clear favorites in this match. While we expect Iceland to put up a fight, another win looks to be on the cards for A Seleção. Portugal looks to maintain their perfect group record, as they look to add to three clean sheets, 13 goals, and three wins that they posted.

Manchester midfielders Bernardo Silva (City) and Bruno Fernandes (United) were in the scoresheet in Portugal's recent outing against Bosnia & Herzegovina. Fernandes was the Man of the Match, pounding two goals and an assist on the way to the win. Portugal did not let go in the victory, claiming 62% ball possession, 10 shots, and five corner kicks.

The Portuguese will look to justify the role of favorites in their qualification run for the European Championship 2024 in the best possible way. Coach Roberto Martinez is certainly satisfied with the performance of his squad, but the Spanish strategist will now have a more demanding task in the form of highly motivated Icelanders.

Os Navegadores are just playing their fourth match this year. Portugal topped Group H of the 2022 World Cup, winning over Ghana and Uruguay but losing to second-seed South Korea. Portugal also flexed their muscles against Switzerland, winning 6-1 where Goncalo Ramos recorded a hat-trick in the Round of 16. However, they were humbled by Youssef En-Nesyri and the Moroccans in a 1-0 win in the quarterfinals.

Portugal has a lot of talent at their disposal. Cristiano Ronaldo will likely see a pairing with Joao Felix in front again while Fernandes and Silva take the attacking midfielder roles. Joao Cancelo will see some roles in the midfield along with Raphael Guerreiro and Ruben Neves. Ruben Dias will get his start as the center back while Antonio and Danilo Pereira take the wingback roles.

Final Iceland-Portugal Prediction & Pick

Portugal should continue cruising to a spotless record in the group matches. They should be able to finish the game with a clean sheet and numerous goals.

Final Iceland-Portugal Prediction & Pick: Portugal (-350), Over 2.5 goals (-152)