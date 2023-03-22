Bosnia clashes with Iceland in the Euros! Catch the Euro 2024 Qualifier odds series here, featuring our Bosnia-Iceland prediction and pick.

Bosnia had a good run in the UEFA Nations League from June to September, clinching the top spot in League B Group 3. Bosnia hopes to get its first win in 2023 after waiting for six months for an international football match.

Having failed to win their opening two games in 2023, Iceland will set out for a much-needed head-start, given the likes of Portugal and Slovakia await in subsequent Group J matches.

Here are the Bosnia-Iceland soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Euro 2024 Qualifier Odds: Bosnia-Iceland Odds

Bosnia & Herzegovina: -120

Iceland: +310

Draw: +260

Over 2.5 Goals: +120

Under 2.5 Goals: -146

How to Watch Bosnia vs. Iceland

TV: DAZN

Stream: fuboTV, ViX+

Time: 3:45 PM ET / 12:45 PM PT

Why Bosnia Can Beat Iceland

The home nation never played in European Championships, but they carry great hopes to get optimistic results in this tourney. The hosts get back to competitive action for the first time since September when they were thrashed 4-1 in the Nations League by Romania. B&H is ranked 57th in the FIFA Men’s World Standings, six spots ahead of today’s visitors.

Despite ending their 2022 schedule with a loss to Romania, that was just Bosnia & Herzegovina’s sole loss in the UEFA Nations League. The Zmajevi finished first in Group B of the Nations League to secure promotion with a three-point cushion over second-placed Finland. That was an impressive showing for the Bosnians, as it can be remembered that they finished fourth in the UEFA Group D Qualification. That group also included France, Ukraine, Finland, and Kazakhstan.

New manager Faruk Hadžibegić will be tasked with guiding his side to their first appearance at a European Championship finals and he will be demanding that his men get off to the perfect start. With their Nations League heroics, the goal for Bosnia will be to build on the already laid-down progress and impose themselves as a team to watch out.

Last year, Tasked with leading the nation to their first European Championship, newly-appointed manager Faruk Hadzibegic called up a potent squad, including skipper Edin Džeko, who has 64 goals in 126 senior caps. This will be the last chance for Bosnia and Herzegovina’s legendary striker to make his appearance. There are other notable veterans still vying to experience the best of the EUROs, and they will be eager to prove they belong. Gojko Simirot, Amer Gojak, Haris Duljevic, Miroslav Stevanovic, Rade Krunic, and Ibrahim Sehic will also feature in the squad.

Sead Kolasinac could miss the match through injury.

Why Iceland Can Beat Bosnia

Iceland is currently in rank 63 on the FIFA Men’s World Rankings. The European team won last year’s Baltic Cup and finished second in League B Group 2 of the UEFA Nations League. Israel topped the group while Albania and Russia occupied the third and fourth spots.

Though the results were somewhat uninspiring, Iceland has already partaken in two warm-up friendlies since the turn of the year. Arnar Viðarsson’s side was held to a 1-1 draw by Estonia in their first piece of the action this year, four days before losing 2-1 against Sweden on January 12.

Iceland should take inspiration from their victorious run in the Baltic Cup last November. The Icelanders won the tourney over Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania. However, Iceland’s form coming into Thursday sees them without a win in nine consecutive matches inside 90 minutes, a run they will be looking to arrest this week.

Iceland took the headlines when they reached the Euro finals in 2016 but have endured plenty of disappointment since then having failed to qualify for Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup. Across their last 17 outings, the Strákarnir Okkar have kept just three clean sheets and they came against San Marino, Lithuania, and Venezuela.

Iceland’s defensive struggles could have the spotlight thrust upon them once again here as the Bosnians look to claim a crucial opening win. Iceland hasn’t won an away match in their last six encounters and will be hard-pressed to change that tune in Zenica. There are no availability issues for the guest side.

As for the visitors, Arnar Vidarsson has named a relatively conservative squad, calling up stalwarts such as Aron Gunnarsson, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, and Alfred Finnbogason, who have a combined age of 99. The trio had 25 combined goals in 245 total caps for Iceland.

Copenhagen teenager Hakon Arnar Haraldsson can provide a breath of fresh air, as the versatile 19-year-old has bagged four goals and three assists in the Danish Superliga this season. Other reliable scorers for the team include Arnor Ingvi Traustason, Jon Dagur Þorsteinsson, Isak Bergmann Jóhannesson, and Þórir Jóhann Helgason. Vidarsson may have to rely on Andri Gudjohnsen and Saevar Atli Magnusson to come off the bench and make an attacking impact.

Final Bosnia-Iceland Prediction & Pick

Iceland will be trying to warm up after being cooled down for its last two friendly outings. The Bosnian atmosphere would be tough to crack through, but this will be a fun match for viewers and fans. The hosts’ advantage in experience and form will see them get the crucial win in front of their fans.

Final Bosnia-Iceland Prediction & Pick: Bosnia & Herzegovina (-120)