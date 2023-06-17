Portugal grabbed an important three points on matchday three of Euro Qualifying on Saturday, beating Bosnia 3-0. By no surprise, the Selecao fans in Lisbon were fired up about the result, but none more than this one supporter who decided to invade the pitch and hug Cristiano Ronaldo.

Not only did he put his arms around CR7, but he also bowed at his feet and then tried to lift the striker up. Ronaldo couldn't help but chuckle, either:

A pitch invader with Cristiano Ronaldo 😭 pic.twitter.com/xpc2GUnkgf — TC (@totalcristiano) June 17, 2023

Ronaldo's reaction to this fan picking him up 😂 pic.twitter.com/9drOiJCJsI — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 17, 2023

The fan even proceeded to do the “SIUUU” with Cristiano. Absolutely priceless. That just shows the love people around the world have for Ronaldo, especially in Portugal. He's a footballing icon. It's also nice to see the 37-year-old appreciating the admiration the supporter had for him.

It was a quiet day for the Al-Nassr star though, failing to find the back of the net. Instead, it was Bruno Fernandes who stole the show, bagging a second-half brace. Bernardo Silva meanwhile scored the first just a minute before the halftime whistle blew.

Portugal sits at the top of Group J with a perfect nine points through three games and is basically a lock to make the 2024 tournament. They've netted 13 times and haven't conceded once.

Cristiano Ronaldo might've failed to produce the goods Saturday, but he's been clinical thus far in qualifying, scoring four goals already. The Portuguese just finished up his first season with Al-Nassr and did look good, bagging 14 goals in 16 appearances and also supplying two assists. However, they lost the title to Al-Ittihad, the same club who just signed Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante.