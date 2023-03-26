Luxembourg clashes with Portugal in the Stade de Luxembourg! Catch the Euro 2024 Qualifiers odds series here, featuring our Luxembourg-Portugal prediction and pick.

The Red Lions welcomed 2023 with a goalless draw against Slovakia three days ago. The Luxembourgers now have one point and hope to cause an upset against the probable group toppers.

The Portuguese squad made light work of their first match in 2023. The Navigators put in four goals in the match, including a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo that saw him become the most-capped player in men’s international football.

Here are the Luxembourg-Portugal soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Euro 2024 Qualifiers Odds: Luxembourg-Portugal Odds

Luxembourg: +1800

Portugal: -850

Draw: +700

Over 2.5 Goals: -194

Under 2.5 Goals: +158

How to Watch Luxembourg vs. Portugal

TV: DAZN, Fox Sports 2

Stream: DirecTV Stream, Fox Sports App, FoxSports.com, fuboTV, ViX+

Time: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT

Why Luxembourg Can Beat Portugal

Luxembourg ranked 92nd in the recent FIFA world rankings. Luxembourg has been in good form in recent games. The Red Lions proved that they are no longer a punching bag at the start of the qualifiers for the upcoming EURO 2024 in Germany, as they managed to resist Slovakia and take a valuable point in Trnava – in a goalless 0-0 draw. That was their second goalless draw in a row and they will be looking to maintain this form against Portugal.

The hosts have seen an upturn in form in recent games and are on a six-game unbeaten run. They have failed to score in their last two games and will need to improve upon their attacking output. The Luxembourgers lost their first two friendlies last year against Northern Ireland (3-1) and Bosnia and Herzegovina (1-0). In the next nine matches, D’Roud Léiwen lost only once – 2-0 against Turkey in the UEFA Nations League. The other games resulted in three wins – twice against Lithuania and once against the Faroe Islands – and five draws.

Luc Holtz and his staff will look to impose themselves as a solid team. Group J features not only Portugal but also Bosnia & Herzegovina, Slovakia, Iceland, and Liechtenstein. The Luxembourgish are currently in third place with one point.

To survive this match, Holtz will have to field his strongest XI against this staunch Portuguese squad. Yvandro Borges Sanches, Gerson Rodrigues, and Alessio Curci will provide some attacking prowess while Christopher Martins, Florian Bohnert, Danel Sinani, and Vincent Thill provide some solidity in the midfield. Lars Krogh Gerson, Laurent Jans, Maxime Charlson, and Dirk Carlson will likely get the nods as the defenders while Anthony Moris will see time as the goalkeeper. Sebastien Thill, Leandro Barreiro, Mica Pinto, and Marvin da Graca also provide utility as valuable substitutes.

Why Portugal Can Beat Luxembourg

Portugal has an impressive record against the hosts and, having scored four goals in their campaign opener, they are the favorites in this match. While we expect Luxembourg to put up a fight, another win looks to be on the cards for A Seleção. Portugal looks to maintain their impressive record after being ranked ninth in the FIFA Men’s rankings.

Cristiano Ronaldo made his 197th international appearance for Portugal against Liechtenstein and had a memorable outing by scoring twice in the second half. He now holds the record of being the most capped player in men’s international football. Former Manchester City teammates Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo also scored for Portugal in their bout against the Liechtensteiners.

The Portuguese will look to justify the role of favorites in their qualification run for the European Championship 2024 in the best possible way. Coach Roberto Martinez is certainly satisfied with the performance of his squad, but the Spanish strategist will now have a more demanding task in the form of highly motivated Luxembourgers.

Os Navegadores are just playing their second match this year. Portugal topped Group H of the 2022 World Cup, winning over Ghana and Uruguay but losing to second-seed South Korea. Portugal also flexed their muscles against Switzerland, winning 6-1 where Goncalo Ramos recorded a hat-trick in the Round of 16. However, they were humbled by Youssef En-Nesyri and the Moroccans in a 1-0 win in the quarterfinals.

Portugal has a lot of talent at their disposal. Ronaldo will likely see a pairing with Joao Felix in front again while Bruno Fernandes takes an attacking midfielder role. Silva and Cancelo will see some roles in the midfield along with Raphael Guerreiro and Joao Palhinha. Ruben Dias will get his start as the center back while Goncalo Inacio and Danilo Pereira take the wingback roles.

Final Luxembourg-Portugal Prediction & Pick

Les Lions Rouges hope to deliver an interesting bout against A Seleção. Luxembourg has been solid in the last six games, but they are facing a tough Portuguese team who are eager to dominate this tourney after their disappointing World Cup exit. Back the visitors to get the win over the hosts.

Final Luxembourg-Portugal Prediction & Pick: Portugal (-850), Over 2.5 goals (-194)