Ime Udoka is the head coach of the Houston Rockets. Let's take a deep dive into Udoka's net worth in 2023.

Ime Udoka's net worth in 2023 is $6 million. Udoka is a basketball coach who currently serves as the head coach of the Houston Rockets in the NBA. He has won an NBA championship as an assistant coach.

Udoka is also a former professional basketball player who had stopovers with five teams in the NBA. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Ime Udoka's net worth in 2023.

What is Ime Udoka's net worth in 2023?: $6 million (estimate)

Ime Udoka's net worth in 2023 is $6 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Ime Udoka was born on Aug. 9, 1977, in Portland, Ore. He attended Jefferson High School. After graduating from high school, Udoka attended Utah State University Eastern.

However, he transferred to the University of San Francisco. For one season, Udoka averaged 1.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.8 assists for the Dons.

Afterwards, Udoka would transfer once more to Portland State University. Udoka put up 14.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

Ime Udoka's first NBA stints

After beginning his pro basketball career in the minor leagues, in the 2003-2004 season, Udoka finally earned a crack at an NBA roster with the Los Angeles Lakers. Udoka inked a 10-day contract with the team. In four games, he averaged 2.0 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game.

Udoka's next NBA stint came in the 2005-06 season with the New York Knicks, after signing with the team. Udoka averaged 2.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game in eight contests.

Imu Udoka earns starting job with Trail Blazers

Udoka managed to earn a training camp invitation from the Portland Trail Blazers prior to the 2006-07 season. Despite the slim odds, Udoka impressed the coaching staff enough to earn a roster spot on the Blazers roster.

But even better, the Portland State alum managed to become the full-time starting guard for the squad. For the season, Udoka averaged 8.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. For his lone season with the Blazers, Udoka was paid $744,551, according to Hoops Hype.

Ime Udoka signs with the Spurs

In 2007, Udoka opted to sign with the then-defending champions San Antonio Spurs. Mostly coming off the bench, Udoka put up 5.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game.

In the following year, he averaged 4.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per outing. For his two seasons with the Spurs, Udoka received over $2 million in salary.

Ime Udoka signs with the Kings

Fresh from a stint with the Spurs, Udoka originally intended to return to the Portland Trail Blazers during the offseason. However, just before the season started, the Blazers waived their former starting guard.

As a result, Udoka decided to ink a deal with the Sacramento Kings as a free agent. It was a nonguaranteed deal, worth $1.03 million, according to reports. In his lone season with the Kings, Udoka played in 69 games and averaged 3.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game.

Ime Udoka returns to San Antonio

In the 2010-11 season, Udoka decided to have his final stint in the NBA with the San Antonio Spurs. In 20 games, he put up 0.7 points, 1.0 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game. Overall, Udoka earned $3.9 million in NBA salary.

In 2012, after his final stint with the San Antonio Spurs, Udoka joined UCAM Murcia, a basketball club based in Spain. He averaged 12.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game to conclude his playing career.

Ime Udoka becomes an NBA assistant coach

After concluding his playing career, Udoka decided to return to San Antonio as an assistant coach. He was part of the coaching staff from 2012 to 2019. As an assistant coach, Udoka was part of the Spurs teams that made back-to-back Finals trips in 2013 and 2014, the latter of which saw the Spurs win the NBA championship.

Aside from the Spurs, Udoka also worked as an assistant coach for the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2019-20 season. During that year, the Sixers posted a 43-30 record.

In the following year, Udoka was hired as an assistant coach for the Brooklyn Nets. With Udoka as part of the coaching staff, the Nets registered a 48-24 record, which was second in the East.

Ime Udoka is named Celtics head coach

During the 2021 offseason, Udoka was announced as the head coach of the Boston Celtics. He signed a four-year contract that paid him $3 million on an annual basis.

In his first season, Udoka coached the Celtics to a 51-31 record, which was good for second in the East. But more importantly, under Udoka's watch, the Celtics went all the way to the 2022 NBA Finals. However, the Celtics failed to surpass Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in six games.

Ime Udoka's off-court scandal

Ime Udoka had repeatedly sent inappropriate messages to women on the Celtics staff, per @NetsDaily pic.twitter.com/najbnC6dvc — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 1, 2022

Fresh from steering the Celtics to a Finals appearance, Udoka was at the center of controversy after it was discovered that he engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a Celtics staff member. This led to Udoka's suspension for violating team policies.

Due to the suspension, Udoka was forced to give up around $2 million from his contract's salary, based on reports. Furthermore, the suspension was eventually elevated to Udoka's firing from the Celtics organization after the investigation led to unveiling of more inappropriate behavior by Udoka.

Ime Udoka named Rockets head coach

After being at the heat of the controversy, the Houston Rockets decided to take a chance on Udoka. The former NBA player signed a lucrative four-year contract worth $28.5 million. Udoka is expected to mentor a young and upcoming Rockets team for the 2022-23 NBA season, who are off to a 6-6 start.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Ime Udoka's net worth in 2023?