The Houston Rockets are officially hiring disgraced tactician Ime Udoka to be their next head coach, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Udoka had been one of the top candidates for the Rockets coaching gig, but he’s actually not the favorite. After the team fired Stephen Silas following another poor season, Nick Nurse was heavily linked to the job–with Udoka just third on the betting odds to take over the Houston franchise.

Still, it’s easy to see why the Rockets wanted Udoka after the work he has done to transform the Celtics to a title contender. After their initial meeting in the past week, the hiring process apparently moved quickly as Udoka and general manager Rafael Stone kept discussing the job, Woj furthered.

While details of the deal have yet to be revealed, it reportedly only got done in the last 24 hours. Udoka was said to be intrigued by the Rockets’ young core and cap space, as well as their potential to land Victor Wembanyama in the upcoming draft.

Of course Ime Udoka’s recent scandal with the Celtics is a major issue that the Rockets will need to address soon following his hiring. To recall, the 45-year-old got suspended and eventually fired for having an inappropriate workplace relationship with a female Boston staffer.

The Rockets reportedly “probed the circumstances” surrounding Udoka’s dismissal from the Celtics. But considering that they proceeded to hire him, and this quickly, it appears the team didn’t find anything significant that would have made them hesitate about his arrival.