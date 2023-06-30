Ethann Isidore was a huge fan of the Indiana Jones series, even before he was cast in the fifth and final film of the series, Dial of Destiny. But despite knowing Harrison Ford's history and fame, he didn't seem starstruck by him and in fact made him laugh a few times. As for his onstage co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the two of them quickly became close. He loved working with them, and told them that they were “one of the greatest gifts I’ve ever received.”

Ethann Isidore told The Hollywood Reporter of Phoebe Waller-Bridge: “She’s really nice and very funny. She kept making jokes with me and the entire cast. We even had a personal handshake! They would call us Bonnie and Clyde on set. I had a line in the original script, where I say we’re Bonnie and Clyde. It didn’t make it into the movie, but it stayed in people’s minds, and on set that’s what we were called.”

Isidore once made even Harrison Ford laugh too: “When you make Harrison laugh, you do feel really proud of yourself, basically like you could make anyone laugh. But I had the time of my life making jokes with him and we’d make fun of each other. I remember James Mangold kept telling me to concentrate because I was laughing too much during one scene, but it was just because Harrison was making faces. So it was all Harrison’s fault.”

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is out now, in theaters near you.