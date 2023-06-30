Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, in many ways, can come off as a pretty by-the-numbers Indy film — but its third act is absolutely bonkers (even for a franchise that has featured aliens).

Warning: Spoilers for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny ahead

The fifth Indiana Jones film pits Indy (Harrison Ford) against the Nazis — specifically Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), in a race for the Antikythera (a.k.a. the titular dial of destiny). He's joined by Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge).

Late in the film, Indy and Helena find the tomb of Archimedes. One thing they notice is that his skeleton is sporting a wristwatch — suggesting that he used the Antikythera himself. That's when Voller and his crew show up, and after a brief fight (one that leaves Indy shot in the chest), assemble the two parts of the Antikythera and drag Indy along. It's then that Voller's plan becomes clear — he wants to correct the mistakes made by Adolf Hitler — he claims throughout that the Americans didn't win World War II, but rather that Hitler lost it. His henchmen seen throughout are all sporting Nazi gear and they begin flying in the air.

“Yesterday belongs to us,” Voller says to Indy as they prepare to fly into the time vortex. The Antikythera gives coordinates to go to and Indy begins realizing that they made a vital mistake and that they are wrong — he argues throughout that you can't use math to figure this equation out. Voller gets cold feet at the very last second, but it's too late and their plane is dragged through.

While it initially looks good, they quickly realize that they're not in 1939 Germany but rather in 212 BC during the siege of Syracuse. Given the fact that they're flying a plane (and are dubbed as a “dragon” by the locals), they're immediately the biggest threat and have the kitchen sink thrown at them. Indy and Helena escape the proverbial sinking ship, but Voller and his crew crash into the ground. Archimedes finds the ruins of the plane crash and the body of Voller, and as it turns out, Archimedes never used the dial and simply took the watch off of Voller.

We have to remember, Indy was shot about 20 minutes earlier (even longer ago in the time of the movie) and is beginning to feel the effects of it. Teddy (Ethann Isidore), Helena's sidekick, flew a plane behind Voller's and made it through the time vortex as well. He lands and is ready to take Indy and Helena back to their time, but the former is not so certain that he wants to go back.

“I studied this my whole life,” Indy tells Helena.

He deems it his purpose to get to witness the history he studied and then taught for years on end and work with Archimedes. However, Helena won't let that happen and she proceeds to knock him out and take him back to 1969.

Much like at the beginning of the film, Indy wakes up and looks around his apartment. He asks why Helena wouldn't let him stay in the past, saying he has no one to live for in present day. That's when Marion (Karen Allen) walks in with Teddy. Everyone clears out of the apartment as the two share a touching moment together. She has forgiven him for the loss of their son — something we learn about in one line earlier in the film — the film ends with an Iris shot as Indy's fedora is hung outside near the scaffolding. He grabs the hat and the credits roll.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be released on June 30.