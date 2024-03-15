Nebraska begins its Big Ten tournament run as Indiana faces Nebraska. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Indiana-Nebraska prediction, pick, and how to watch.
Indiana got to this game by defeating Penn State. Indiana was the sixth seed in the Big Ten Tournament. They would face Penn State in the second round. Penn State defeated Michigan to make it to that game. It was a back-and-forth game with Penn State. Indiana controlled the first half and would end up leading by five at the half. Still, Penn State would make a comeback and would end up with a six-point lead in the second half. Indiana would come back and would end up winning 61-59.
Meanwhile, Nebraska finished the regular season at 22-9 on the year, while sitting 12-8 in conference play. That got them the third seed in the Big Ten Tournament. They won six of their last seven games, but not against the best of competition. It was two wins over Michigan, while also beating Indiana, Penn State, Rutgers, and Minnesota. They would fall on the road to Ohio State, losing 78-69.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Indiana-Nebraska Odds
Indiana: +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +136
Nebraska: -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -164
Over: 146.5 (-115)
Under: 146.5 (-105)
How to Watch Indiana vs. Nebraska
Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT
TV: Big Ten Network
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why Indiana Will Cover The Spread/Win
Indiana is ranked 87th in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year while sitting 95th in offensive efficiency and 87 in defensive efficiency. Indiana is 165th in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 74th in effective field goal percentage. Indiana is led by Kel'el Ware. He comes in with 16.1 points per game this year while shooting 59.9 percent from the field. Further, Malik Reneau comes in with 15.7 points per game this year while shooting 57 percent. Rounding out the top scoring options is Mackenzie Mgbako, who comes in with 12.2 points per game. Further, Indiana has Trey Galloway, who leads the team with 4.6 assists per game, while scoring 10.6 points of his own.
Indiana is 187th in the nation in rebounds per game this year. Still, they are 198th in defensive rebounding percentage and 231st in offensive rebounding percentage. Ware leads the way here too. He comes in with 9.8 rebounds per game this year. Malik Reneau also has come in with 5.9 rebounds per game.
Indiana is 229th in the nation in opponent points per game this year. They are Laos 100th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Trey Galloway leads the way with 1.2 steals per game, while Kel'el Ware has 1.9 blocks per game.
Why Nebraska Will Cover The Spread/Win
Nebraska is 32nd in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are 42nd in the nation this year in adjusted offensive efficiency while also sitting 26th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Nebraska is 68th in the nation in points per game this year. Meanwhile, they are 31st in three-point attempts and 27th in threes made this year. Keisei Tominaga leads the way in points per game this year, with 14.6 points per game. He also leads the team in threes this year, making 65 of 175 attempts on the season. Joining him in scoring well are Brice Williams and Rienk Mast. Both come in shooting over 43.5 percent while Mast has 12.7 points per game and Williams has 12.4 points per game. Rounding out the top scorers is Juwan Gary, who comes in shooting 50.2 percent and scoring 11.9 points per game.
Nebraska is 55th in the nation in rebounds per game, while sitting 16th in the nation in defensive rebounds per game. Mast leads the team in rebounding this year, coming in with 7.8 rebounds per game on the season. He is also averaging two offensive rebounds per game. Gary comes in with 6.2 rebounds per game this year and is also averaging two offensive rebounds per game on the season. Rounding out the top rebounders is Brice Williams, who comes in with 5.6 rebounds per game this year.
On defense, Nebraska is 83rd in opponent points per game this year. They are 16th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Juwan Gary and Brice Williams lead the team with 1.1 steals per game. Meanwhile, Gary also leads the team with .8 blocks per game this year.
Final Indiana-Nebraska Prediction & Pick
This will be a close game between two quality teams. Nebraska ranks higher in most efficiency rankings. Still, Indiana has solid scoring options and while the defense is not good, it is serviceable. Nebraska should win, but that is not the best play in this game. There should be plenty of points in this game. Take the over.
Final Indiana-Nebraska Prediction & Pick: Over 146.5 (-115)