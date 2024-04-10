Indiana women's basketball star Mackenzie Holmes announced on Wednesday that she is declaring for the 2024 WNBA Draft. Holmes, who is the leading scorer in Indiana women's basketball history, is set to undergo knee surgery and will not be available until the 2025 season, per Seth Tow of The Daily Hoosier.
Holmes made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a heartfelt goodbye after her incredible career at Indiana.
“As many of you know during my time as a Hoosier my career was interrupted multiple times due to a reoccurring issue with my knee, that has been present since my 9th grade year in high school,” Holmes wrote. “My major focus at these times was to get back on the court as quickly as possible to be with my teammates and help our team succeed. While the entire medical staff at IU was wonderful in doing everything to rehabilitate and prevent the injury, all while getting me back on the court safely, I never took the steps to correct the problem and the damage it caused.
“However, at this time, to ensure my body is healthy and my playing career is as long and successful as possible, I have decided to get the necessary surgery in May to prevent further issues and alleviate the pain it has caused. I have declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft and pray that a team honors me with a selection knowing I will be ready for the start of the 2025 Training Camp. Your support, thoughts, and prayers at this time are appreciated.”
Holmes is entering the WNBA Draft with the hope that a team will select her amid her looming return from injury in 2025. One would imagine that a team will draft Holmes following her stellar career with Indiana.
Mackenzie Holmes' career with Indiana
Holmes, 22, dealt with injury trouble during her time with Indiana. She excelled when on the court, though.
Across 147 total games played, she averaged 17.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game. The 2022-23 season was probably her best overall year, as she averaged a college career-high 22.3 points per outing on 68 percent field goal shooting. Holmes' 7.3 rebounds per game was also her highest mark at the college level.
She still performed well in 2023-24, though, averaging 19.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game while shooting 65 percent from the field.
As aforementioned, her 2,530 points are the most ever in Indiana women's basketball history. That mark is also second among the university's all-time leading scorers for both the men's and women's teams.
The 6'3 forward has a bright future. As long as injury trouble does not hold her back, Holmes will have a successful WNBA career. It will be interesting to see how teams approach the possibility of drafting Mackenzie Holmes amid her knee surgery.