In a huge boost for the Indiana women's basketball team, forward Mackenzie Holmes is set to return from injury for the Hoosiers' NCAA Women's Tournament opener against Fairfield on Saturday
The team's announcement came via a tweet from Talia Goodman of The Next Hoopes, indicating that Holmes will be available for the crucial first-round clash. Holmes' presence is anticipated to elevate the Hoosiers' performance as they face a formidable Fairfield side.
The Indiana Hoosiers, holding a fourth seed, are primed for their NCAA tournament journey, emboldened by the return of their star forward. Holmes, who garners an impressive average of 20 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, has been a pivotal force for a team with championship ambitions.
Holmes' Road to Recovery
The past week at practice has been particularly telling of Holmes’ readiness to return to the court. The All-America forward actively participated in practice sessions, showcasing increasing confidence in her left knee, which she tweaked in the regular season finale victory against Maryland. Despite the setback of a knee injury that has plagued her since high school, Holmes has shown remarkable progress, which is a significant turnaround from last season when knee issues heavily impacted her performance in the tournament.
“I'm feeling much different this March compared to last March,” Holmes said, via Indiana University Athletics. “Then I practiced maybe once or twice. Now, I'm in practices doing pretty much everything. That's a great thing for me.”
Coach Teri Moren has acknowledged the critical period of rest and recovery that Holmes, along with teammates Sydney Parrish and Lilly Meister, who were both nursing ankle sprains, have had. The extra time off has allowed these key players to return to full strength — a crucial factor for the Hoosiers as they prepare for their opening game.
“It's been a good week for all of us … We really took advantage of the time … (Saturday) was the first day we had everyone on the floor, so it was nice to see. “Now, it's go time for us.”
Indiana has taken full advantage of hosting the first two rounds of the tournament, with their unblemished 15-0 record at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall The Hoosiers are backed by a strong home following, with attendance averaging over 10,000 per game, ranking fifth nationally. Holmes herself has expressed eagerness to make a lasting impression following her injury on Senior Night.
“I don't like the way I went out on Senior Night,” Holmes says. “It was not ideal. I wanted to get a chance to play in front of Hoosier Nation one more time, hopefully two more times. We have the best fans in the country. We're excited to be at Assembly Hall.”
The Hoosiers’ edge vs. Fairfield's nearly-perfect record
Statistically, Indiana brings formidable offensive balance to the court. Guard Sara Scalia averages 16.2 points and is among the national leaders in three-pointers per game. Yarden Garzon's sharpshooting, with a team-best 43.8 percent from beyond the arc, adds to the depth.
Fairfield enters the matchup on a 29-game winning streak, boasting the second-best record in the nation at 31-1, behind South carolina. The Staggs have established themselves as a defensive juggernaut, ranking fifth nationally in scoring defense.
The Stags have experience playing against teams from major conferences, including their 78-54 victory over Rutgers in November within the Big Ten. Their only defeat occurred in mid-November against Vanderbilt with a narrow 73-70 scoreline. Janelle Brown, recognized as the MAAC Player of the Year, leads the team and holds the highest shooting percentage among guards nationwide at 57.8%.