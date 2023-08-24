Baker Mayfield had a decorated college football career that saw him win the Manning Award and the coveted Heisman Trophy. Unfortunately, the 2018 first overall pick has yet to translate that in the NFL, due to injuries. However, he is set to change that after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year, $8.5 million deal. Moreover, the Bucs announced Mayfield won the competition for the starting quarterback.

Given Mayfield's fresh start in the NFL, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Baker Mayfield's $950K former home in Westlake, Ohio.

Back in 2017, Mayfield wrapped up a stellar college football career. As a result, it wasn't surprising that Mayfield purchased a home in Ohio, given that the Cleveland Browns owned the first overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. The Heisman Trophy winner then picked up a Ohio home for $750,000.

However, after playing for the Browns for four years, Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers, which led to him being waived. Fortunately, the Los Angeles Rams claimed him off waivers that allowed him to show glimpses of his game before hitting free agency.

Given that Mayfield no longer plays for the Browns, it made sense for the star quarterback to sell his Ohio abode. In 2023, he listed the home in the market with an asking price of a hairline below $1 million. Mayfield sold the property just 13 days after posting it in the market.

Here are some photos of Baker Mayfield's $950K former home in Westlake.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally constructed in 2017, the home includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The home features tall ceilings, a spacious living room with a built-in fireplace, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, an entertainment room, a movie theater, a primary bed suite with a luxurious bath, and etc. The home also includes a two-car garage.

While most of the main features of the property are inside the home, there's also a lot to like about the outdoors. The backyard features concrete walkways and plenty of green spaces ideal for gardening activities.

Although Mayfield has yet to become a star in the NFL like he was back in college, he has still earned lucrative paychecks from the NFL. As a result, it isn't surprising that he can afford to live in a home like this. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mayfield has a net worth of around $6 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Baker Mayfield's $950K former home in Westlake.