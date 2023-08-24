Baker Mayfield's net worth in 2023 is $6 million. Mayfield is a professional football player who currently plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL. Back in college, he was a Heisman Trophy winner, a Walter Camp Awardee, and a Manning Award recipient. In the NFL, Mayfield was a 2018 All-Rookie team member. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Baker Mayfield's net worth in 2023.

Baker Mayfield was born on April 14, 1995, in Austin, Texas. He attended Lake Travis High School. Here, Mayfield started his football career. In two years, he completed 429 passes of 666 attempts for 6,255 yards to go along with 67 touchdowns and eight interceptions, as per sources.

Coming out of high school, Mayfield was considered a three-star prospect by ESPN. He received several scholarship offers from various college football programs. These included Washington State, TCU, SMU, Rice, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Houston, and Florida Atlantic. Mayfield opted to attend Texas Tech.

Baker Mayfield's year at Texas Tech

While playing for the Red Raiders, Mayfield only suited up in eight games. He completed 64.1% of his passes for 2,315 yards to go along with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

For his efforts, he was named Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year.

Baker Mayfield transfers to Oklahoma

Despite a solid freshman year, Mayfield made a decision to transfer to Oklahoma. While playing for the Sooners, Mayfield registered his best college football years. After sitting out the 2014 season, Mayfield made sure the transfer was worth it in 2015.

In his first season with the Sooners, Mayfield completed 269 passes for 3,700 yards. He also tallied 36 touchdowns and seven interceptions. With his production, the former Lake Travis quarterback was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, the Kellen Moore Award, and the Burlsworth Trophy winner. Furthermore, Mayfield was also named a First Team All-American and Sporting News Player of the Year.

But among his seasons, Mayfield saved the best for last. In 2017, he completed 284 passes out of 404 attempts for 4,627 yards. Mayfield also had 43 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The 2017 season saw Mayfield win Sugar Bowl MVP, the Chic Harley Award, Davey O'Brien Award, Walter Camp Award, Maxwell Award, and Manning Award. However, the cherry on top was getting the coveted Heisman Trophy.

Baker Mayfield is drafted by the Browns

After an impactful senior year with the Sooners, Mayfield declared for the 2018 NFL Draft, He was selected in the first round with the first overall pick by the Cleveland Browns. The Oklahoma standout eventually signed a four-year rookie deal worth $32.7 million with a $21.9 million signing bonus.

During his first NFL season, Mayfield completed 310 of 486 passes for 3,725 yards. He also had 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. However, the Browns finished with a 7-8-1 win-loss card. But for his numbers, Mayfield was able to make the PFWA All-Rookie Team.

Mayfield would continue to further improve his numbers during his stint with the Browns. However, injuries started to linger, which saw a decline in his production in the field. In four years in Cleveland, Mayfield tallied a total of 1,185 pass completions for 14,125 yards to go along with 92 touchdowns and 56 interceptions.

Baker Mayfield is traded to the Carolina Panthers

When the Browns began pursuing Deshaun Watson, Mayfield demanded a trade from the Browns, who responded by trading Mayfield for a draft pick with the Carolina Panthers prior to the 2022 season. Despite a change in scenery, Mayfield registered a forgettable and another injury-riddled campaign with the Panthers.

In seven games, Mayfield completed 57.8 percent of his passes for 1,313 yards to go with six touchdowns and interceptions. With Carolina unimpressed, the Panthers waived Mayfield in December 2022.

Baker Mayfield is claimed off waivers by the Rams

After several injuries to the Rams' quarterbacks, the Rams decided to take their chance on Mayfield, paying the quarterback the $1.4 million he was owed. In only five games, Mayfield did enough to give a glimpse of a successful comeback. He completed 82 of his 129 passes for 850 yards to go along with four touchdowns and a pair of interceptions.

Baker Mayfield signs with the Buccaneers

After a respectable stint with the Rams, Mayfield became a free agent. During the 2023 offseason, Mayfield agreed to a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that will pay him $8.5 million. By landing in Tampa Bay, Mayfield has a bigger chance to further resuscitate his NFL career, given that he was recently announced as the Buccaneers' starting quarterback.

Baker Mayfield's missing NFL earnings

Despite an injury-riddled NFL career, Mayfield still managed to rake in a decent amount of money. Unfortunately, his woes continue to extend off the field.

In fact, Mayfield and his wife recently filed a court petition against six companies, concerning Mayfield's NFL funds. Two of the six companies mentioned in the petition were founded by the quarterback's father.

