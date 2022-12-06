By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Rams are reportedly considering bringing in Baker Mayfield amid Matthew Stafford’s injury woes, per Jeremy Fowler.

“What I’ve gathered after asking around… *#Rams ‘definitely’ having internal dialogue about adding Baker Mayfield *People around league would be surprised if Texans, Bears, Broncos – ahead of L.A. in waiver order — claim him *Mayfield would be ‘ready to roll’ with this result,” Fowler wrote on Twitter.

Baker Mayfield’s difficult 2022 season in Carolina with the Panthers came to an end after getting cut by the team. He’s been linked to the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans since being released, but the Rams will be a team to keep tabs on.

49ers’ head coach Kyle Shanahan recently discussed San Francisco’s stance on Baker Mayfield.

“We look into everything. That surprised me right now. We’ll discuss it this afternoon. Always been a fan of his but I feel pretty good about our players and where we’re at right now,” Shanahan said.

The Niners’ have been linked to Mayfield given Jimmy Garoppolo’s recent injury. But barring a change of heart, it seems as if SF is willing to pass on the QB.

If the Rams end up signing Baker Mayfield, it will likely be a short-term deal. Matthew Stafford could return towards the end of the season, but the general belief is that his 2022 campaign is over. Nevertheless, he’s expected to return in 2023.

Mayfield’s future is uncertain at the moment. It will be interesting to see if LA throws him a lifeline with Stafford on the IR.