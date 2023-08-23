Baker Mayfield is back. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is a starting quarterback in the league again after he won that role this offseason against Kyle Trask. With Mayfield now expected to start under center for the Bucs in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL regular season, the former Oklahoma Sooners signal-caller is in line to become the latest member of a particular QB group that also features the likes of legends Brett Favre and Kurt Warner, per Elias Sports (h/t ESPN Stats & Info).

“Baker Mayfield, who is expected to start Week 1 with a third team in three seasons, would tie Carson Wentz, Donovan McNabb, Brett Favre, Kurt Warner and Jim Harbaugh for the longest streak of its kind in NFL history, per @EliasSports.”

Mayfield started for the Cleveland Browns' season-opener in 2021 (his last campaign in Cleveland) and then got the same role again the following year with the Carolina Panthers. After making a brief (but memorable) stop with the Los Angeles Rams, Mayfield returns to the NFC South, as he inked a one-year, $4 million deal with the Buccaneers last March.

This could be Mayfield's last chance in the NFL as a starter, so he definitely has all the motivation he needs to take full advantage of the opportunity. Even though Mayfield has been named the Buccaneers' Week 1 starter, he will still be looking over his shoulder, with Trask ready to take over if Tampa Bay calls his name.

Mayfield and the Buccaneers will face the Minnesota Vikings on the road in Week 1 on Sep. 10.