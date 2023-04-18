Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Ben Simmons is one of the most controversial NBA players today. After forcing his way out of the Philadelphia 76ers, the three time All-Star’s future looks bleak after continuing to sit out games for the Brooklyn Nets during the wake of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant’s departures. But with a polarizing figure such as Simmons, have you ever wondered how the Nets star lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article will feature Ben Simmons’ $20 million mansion in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles.

Simmons’ break-up with the Sixers organization was quite messy. But at the same time, it was also a busy time for Simmons in terms of his real estate portfolio. In the span of 2021 to 2022, Simmons put several properties up for sale including a 3,100 square foot condo for $2.75 million and a New Jersey mansion for $4.6 million. Around this time, Simmons also purchased a 12,000 square foot “modern farmhouse” that cost the Nets star $17.5 million. But just over a year later, Simmons would decide to sell the same mansion for $23 million. With no takers, Simmons reduced the price to $20 million in 2023.

Here are some photos of Ben Simmons’ $20 million mansion in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles.

Photos courtesy of Dirt

Simmons’ lavish Hidden Hills mansion features seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Composed of notable materials such as marble, wood, and brass, the mansion possesses a sleek design that probably helped Simmons block off the flak he was getting for his decisions on and off the court. Furthermore, Simmons enjoyed the spacious living room and gaming rooms in his mansion. And if he needed some fresh air, the Nets star just needed to step into his spacious backyard that also contains a swimming pool.

After successful seasons, Simmons was awarded with a five year contract extension worth $177 million. But while that allowed him to live an extravagant lifestyle, his decision to sit out games has cost him huge amounts of penalties. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Simmons has a net worth of $6 million. With Simmons yet to prove himself after his Sixers departure, his career has taken a turn from a promising one to one that’s filled with questions.

Nevertheless, this is all the information we have on Ben Simmons’ $20 million Hidden Hills mansion in Los Angeles.