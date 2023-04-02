Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has had a tough go of it these last two seasons in between the media criticism and his poor health.

However, while the recent news that Simmons has been suffering from the effect of his pinched nerve in his back have been concerning, Simmons’ new agent — Bernie Lee — has plenty to say in the face of the doubt and wonder.

The primary message in regard to Simmons is that the star point guard “will be healthy to start the next season, for sure,” per Brian Lewis of The New York Post.

Furthermore, Lee makes note of the fact that the reason Simmons was unable to play throughout the season was because he was suiting up when he should have been recovering from his previous procedure.

“Without getting into specifics, what I’ve learned in all these conversations is that what Ben experienced here is considered to be part of the recovery from his previous procedure… The NBA schedule is obviously rigorous and not forgiving to the need for patience at times, and Ben made every effort to be available to help his team in every way as much as he could.

It’s unfortunate, given that a major motivation for Simmons to play while he was ailing was pressure from external forces, including from the team itself.

However, moving forward, the two sides appear to have a common goal as it pertains to his health.

“This step at this point in time is being taken in partnership with the team to support Ben, to allow him to really get himself physically prepared to begin the start of next season — in an effort to lead the Nets in the way he’s shown over the course of his young career he’s capable of doing.”