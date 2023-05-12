Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Charlize Theron is one of the best actresses to ever come out of South Africa. She has starred in F9: The Fast Saga, Monster, The Old Guard, Longshot, and many others. In fact, Theron has already added an Oscar Award to her name. With Theron’s achievements on the big screens, have you ever wondered how a Hollywood star like her lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Charlize Theron’s $2.64 million home in Studio City, Los Angeles, California.

Around the same time Theron made her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Theron decided to do some real estate shopping. In late 2022, she purchased a 2,000 square foot home in Studio City. The purchase made the Oscar Award winner shell out $2.64 million, despite being originally sold only for $2.3 million.

Here are some photos of Charlize Theron’s $2.64 million home in Studio City, Los Angeles, California.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Originally built in 1941, the property has reconstructed been in 2022. Theron’s 2,000 square foot home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Furthermore, the home boasts insulation windows, white oak floorboards, a modern kitchen equipped with quality appliances, and a spacious living room that contains a glass door that will allow Theron to have easy access to the outdoors.

Outside the home, Theron should have no problem finding green spaces. With the living room’s glass doors, Theron should easily be able to step into grassy lawns.

Theron is one of the biggest Hollywood celebrities. As a result, she can ultimately afford to live a lavish lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Fast and Furious star has a net worth of around $170 million.

Theron should be able to increase her net worth with upcoming projects as an actress and producer. She is set to star in future projects including Fast X, Atomic Blonde 2, and The Old Guard 2. Theron will also be producing the film called Two Eyes Staring. Moreover, Theron also has a bevy list of endorsement deals with major brands.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Charlize Theron’s $2.64 million home in Studio City, Los Angeles, California.