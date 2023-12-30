Chuck Norris is a famous actor and master of martial arts. Here's your chance to see inside his mansion. Check it out!

Chuck Norris is a respected black-belt martial artist. In fact, thanks to his fighting skills, Norris rose to fame by starring in a string of action shows and films such as Walker, Texas Ranger; The Way of the Dragon; Invasion U.S.A.; and The Expendables 2. He is a TV Guide Award nominee and has a star on the Walk of Fame.

Given Norris’ success as an actor, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Chuck Norris’ $1.295 million former mansion in Dallas.

Norris’s acting career reached new heights when he starred as Cordell Walker in Walker, Texas Ranger. While filming for the show, Norris resided in his Dallas mansion.

Fast forward to 2013, Norris listed the property in the market with an asking price of $1.2 million. It was not made public whether it ever was sold, but it eventually was listed on the market again and a sale was pending in 2020 for $1.295 million.

Here are some photos of Chuck Norris’ $1.295 million former mansion in Dallas.

Photos courtesy of: National Post

Photos courtesy of: Trulia

According to Trulia, the home was originally completed in 1975. Since then, the property has gone through several changes and improvements.

The home itself encompasses 7,362 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Some of the home’s features include a spacious living room with a fireplace, a fitness gym with several memorabilia from Walker, Texas Ranger, a home theater, a family dining room, a home office, and a primary bedroom with a luxurious bath and a massive walk-in closet.

In terms of outdoor space, the backyard contains a large swimming pool with a spa, a dining area and several sitting areas. Moreover, the backyard is also filled with concrete walkways and a good amount of green spaces, which should be enough for some gardening activities.

Norris is a highly successful martial artist and will be returning to the big screen after a lengthy hiatus. As a result, it isn’t surprising that The Way of the Dragon star can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Norris has a net worth of around $70 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Chuck Norris’ $1.2 million mansion in Dallas.