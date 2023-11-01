Legendary action star Chuck Norris is returning to the big screen after 12 years in sci-fi movie, Agent Recon, Deadline exclusively reported.

Sci-fi mainstay Marc Singer of Beast Master and the original V and Derek Ting of Agent Revelation will also join Norris in the film.

The movie centers on Alastair (Norris) as the commander of a clandestine security task force on Earth. He recruits a super-powered soldier Jim (Ting) on a mission led by Col. Green (Singer) and his marines. The mission: to track a mysterious energy source at a New Mexico base, where there might be experiments using alien technology.

The team then encounters a figure with super strength and speed, as well as mind control, the three have to fight through an army of mindless warriors to save humanity.

Ting, who wrote and directed the movie, said, “that with Earth’s greatest heroes Chuck Norris and Marc Singer literally gearing up for this, I knew we had to make sure fans experience epic fun.”

“My stunt team pushed the boundaries of my vision for clear grounded action elevated with motivated storytelling, and we had Chuck’s son Dakota come on board to choreograph all of his father’s fight sequences,” he added.

The Walker, Texas Ranger star's last movie was 2012's The Expendables 2 as retired military expert Booker. The movie was the second installment of the franchise which also starred action super stars Sylvester Stallone, Jet Li and Dolph Lundgren.

Norris originally started in Hollywood as a martial arts trainer. His good friend, quintessential martial artist Bruce Lee, asked him to play one of the main villains in his 1972 movie Way of the Dragon.

Another good friend and student, the iconic actor Steve McQueen, suggested that Norris take acting seriously. From then on, he has been cast in action- and martial arts-themed movies. His most successful films include the Missing in Action trilogy (1984, 1985, 1988) and 1986's The Delta Force.

In 2005, Norris found internet fame due to the Chuck Norris facts phenomenon. They were mostly hyperbolic claims pertaining to his toughness and strength. Times Magazine even featured one joke in their profile: Chuck Norris can divide by zero.

Agent Recon will be released in 2024.