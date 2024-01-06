Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is selling his mansion in Marina del Rey, Calif. It can be yours for only $3 million. You too can live like an NBA star.

There's no question that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was one of the best centers to every play in the NBA. He is an eight-time NBA champion, two-time Finals MVP, and a six-time MVP. At one point, he was also the record holder for the most career points in league history before LeBron James surpassed the Hall of Fame Center in February 2023.

Given Kareem's contributions to the game, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's $3 million mansion in Marina del Rey, Calif.

Back in 2011, Kareem returned to the Los Angeles Lakers organization as an assistant coach and added two more NBA titles to his collection. But around the same time, Kareem celebrated by buying a Marina del Rey abode. The property purchase made the Hall of Fame center shell out $1.5 million.

However, five years later, Kareem was ready to move on from his California estate. The six-time MVP listed the property in the market with an asking price of just a hairline below $3 million. The listing agent was Denise Fast of Re/Max Estate Properties, but it is not known if the mansion was ever sold.

Here are some photos of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's $3 million mansion in Marina del Rey, Calif.

Photos courtesy of: The Post Game

Originally completed in 2000, Abdul-Jabbar's mansion encompasses 3,237 square feet of living space. It includes three bedrooms and the same number of bathrooms.

Fit for a basketball star like Abdul-Jabbar, the home surely has plenty of alluring attractions. Some of the features include a good-sized library, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a spacious living room, a minimalist dining area, and a master bedroom with a sleek bath.

Aside from a solid interior, the new owner should have no problems enjoying some outdoor space. The property's backyard contains a dining area, a grilling station, and plenty of green spaces filled with various plants and trees.

Abdul-Jabbar was an NBA star who broke several records and collected various NBA accolades. As a result, it isn't surprising that the former Lakers center can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Abdul-Jabbar has a net worth of around $25 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's $3 million mansion in Marina del Rey.