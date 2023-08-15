Tayshaun Prince was one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA back in the day. It's safe to say that he played an instrumental role in helping the Pistons win the NBA championship in 2004. Moreover, he also made four All-Defensive teams in his career and is one of the best small forwards in Pistons history.

Given his achievements in the NBA, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Tayshaun Prince's $7.47 million former mansion in North Palm Beach, Fla.

While playing for the Memphis Grizzlies, Prince decided to purchase a home in Florida. Although the home seems to be quite far from Memphis, the home's beauty certainly made the acquisition worth it. In fact, the NBA champion shelled out $3.1 million.

Fast forward to 2022, six years removed from the NBA, Prince decided to sell his Florida estate. He listed it in the market with an asking price of nearly $7.5 million before successfully selling the mansion.

Here are some photos of Tayshaun Prince's $7.47 million former mansion in North Palm Beach.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Prince's former mansion encompasses 7,058 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms.

Some of the main highlights of the mansion include tall windows and an open floorplan. Furthermore, the open floorplan features an elevator, an entrance with a spiral staircase, a spacious living room that shares the same floorspace with the formal dining area, several indoor lounge areas, and much more. Other indoor amenities include a modern eat-in kitchen equipped with high-quality appliances and a good-sized primary bedroom.

While most of the property's main features are indoors, there's also plenty to like about the property's exterior. The backyard contains a covered patio with an outdoor lounge area, an infinity-edge swimming pool, a boat dock, and plenty of green spaces ideal for planting and gardening.

Furthermore due to the property's location, the new homeowner can also enjoy nice views of the North Palm Beach Golf Country Club golf course and the Intracoastal Waterway.

Prince was a dependable defender back in his playing days, which was an ideal asset for playoff-contending teams. Given his specialization in defense, it isn't surprising that he carved out a lengthy NBA career. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Prince has a net worth of around $25 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Tayshaun Prince's $7.47 million former mansion in North Palm Beach.