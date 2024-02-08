Hornets rookie Brandon Miller did something straight out of LeBron James' book.

The Charlotte Hornets haven't lived up to their potential for most of this season as embattled Coach Steve Clifford has seemingly been sweating bullets.

On Wednesday night, the Hornets got a play from promising young rookie Brandon Miller that made them forget about their troubles like nothing else. Miller seemingly channeled his inner LeBron James or Tayshaun Prince on the play as he chased down a play from behind and swatted the shot with authority.

Recently it was revealed that small forward Miles Bridges has a “good chance” of being dealt by Clifford's team at Thursday's trade deadline despite a 41-point performance against the Lakers on Monday. The Hornets are hoping to get a first-round pick in exchange for the former Michigan State Spartan.

Against the Raptors on Wednesday, Miller's play became a Sportscenter highlight the likes of which fans haven't seen in some time.

Miller's Epic Chasedown Block vs. Raptors

The play came with the Hornets leading by five and just over three minutes left in the first quarter.

Miller's insane athleticism was on full display as he stalked the impending shot and swatted it with ferocity.

Hornets broadcaster Eric Collins was going NUTS on this Brandon Miller sequence 😂pic.twitter.com/27npoUdrcd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 8, 2024

Hornets Rookie's Promising Year

The 6-foot-7 rookie forward out of Alabama is averaging over 16 points per game for the Hornets this season while shooting 44 percent from the field.

His athleticism, speed and defensive presence have quietly made him one of the best building blocks in the NBA among rookies on franchises who aren't looking like playoff bound teams this season.

The Hornets were scheduled to take on the title-contending Milwaukee Bucks on Friday in Wisconsin followed by three straight home games against the Grizzlies, Pacers and Hawks before the All-Star break.