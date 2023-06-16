Zendaya is one of the rising stars in Hollywood today, especially after notable performances as MJ in Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spiderman films. Furthermore, she also made waves for starring in The Greatest Showman and HBO television series Euphoria. Without a doubt, Zendaya has made a name for herself in her post-Disney career, which saw her star in Shake It Up and K.C Undercover. Zendaya is also a two time Primetime Emmy Award nominee. With Zendaya's rise to stardom, have you ever wondered how an actress like her lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Zendaya's $4 million home in Los Angeles, California.

Roughly a year after Zendaya was fresh from appearing in Spiderman: Far From Home, Zendaya rewarded herself by buying a home in Los Angeles. The purchase made the former Shake It Up Disney star shell out $4 million.

Here are some photos of Zendaya's $4 million home in Los Angeles, California.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Originally constructed in 1939, Zendaya's property has gone through several renovations since then. The Los Angeles home encompasses 5,133 square feet of living space. The main home includes six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Aside from the main home, a guest house also sits on the property.

Zendaya's $4 million home features a good sized kitchen equipped with high quality appliances, a spacious living room with a fireplace, and a master bedroom that features a sleek bathroom and a private balcony.

While there seems to already be plenty of space indoors, Zendaya also has the option to step out of the home to enjoy some fresh air. The property's backyard includes a swimming pool with a spa, an outdoor patio, and a surplus of green spaces filled with grassy lawns.

Zendaya is considered to be one of the best rising actresses in the industry today. The two time Primetime Emmy Award nominee simply has a lot of hit movies under her belt. As a result, it isn't a surprise that she can afford to live in a luxurious home like this one. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Zendaya has a net worth of around $22 million. Aside from scoring lucrative acting roles, she also earns a lot of money from various endorsement deals including with Lancome and Bulgari.

Aside from the $4 million Los Angeles home, Zendaya also bought a $1.9 million West Hills home for her father.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Zendaya's $4 million home in Los Angeles, California.