Florence Pugh was recently profiled by TIME and the article featured some high praise for Pugh and her Dune: Part Two co-stars from director Denis Villeneuve.

Part of the casting for Dune: Part Two was easy; Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya were already a part of the first film as Paul Atreides and Chani respectively, and the rest of the returning ensemble included the likes of Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, and Javier Bardem. But there were still important roles to be filled such as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen and Princess Irulan. Villeneuve was able to snag two budding stars — Austin Butler and Florence Pugh — for those roles.

“I needed people who have the necessary charisma,” said Villeneuve to TIME.

He continued, “I think Florence [Pugh], Zendaya, Timothée [Chalamet], and Austin [Butler], they will be the new power in Hollywood. These strong, charismatic figures will drag people back to the theater.”

In the age where franchises and IPs seem more important than the actors who star in the films, That said, all of the stars listed by Villeneuve do have more than enough charisma to go around. They’ve all had major roles in tentpole films as well. Pugh is a part of the MCU as Yelena Belova, Zendaya was in the MCU’s Spider-Man trilogy and is a major player in the Dune franchise, Chalamet has always balanced bigger films with more intimate ones like Call Me By Your Name and Bones and All, but he’ll appear in Wonka along with Dune: Part Two later this year (plus a Bob Dylan biopic), and Butler was in the uber-successful Elvis biopic and has a bevy of other big projects coming up.

Dune: Part Two is the continuation of 2019’s Dune and will continue the journey of Paul Atreides as he continues to lead the Fremen and is seeking revenge against those who tore his family apart.

Dune: Part Two will be released on November 3.