Caitlin Clark's incredible NCAA run last spring certainly got the attention of several big-name athletes. Clark said the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James reached out to her, per The Athletic's Scott Dochterman.

“Being on social media and also enjoying the moment when you're in the NCAA tournament you gotta move on. Next game is coming, that's how it works but I'm a big Chiefs fan. Patrick Mahomes, uhm, LeBron,” Caitlin Clark said in a recent press conference.

“I mean a lot of people like you grow up idolizing just like amazing individuals, great in their sports. Alex Morgan, Chelsea Gray, uhm, Amy Schumer I think posted me on her story. Jason Sudeikis like messaged me and like just a lot of people that are A-list celebrities that's like, I mean, I'm not nearly close to being on that level but it's cool not only like watching yourself but they're paying attention to the game of women's basketball. They understand how great it is, too, and I think that's really cool within itself,” Clark added.

Caitlin Clark had an unforgettable junior season at Iowa basketball. She averaged 27.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 8.6 assists per game in the 2022-23 NCAA season. Her outstanding marksmanship prompted ESPN's Stephen A. Smith to dub her the “Stephen Curry of women's college basketball.”

Caitlin Clark led Iowa basketball to the NCAA championship game against Angel Reese's LSU squad. Unfortunately, Clark and Co. lost in the title game. Clark has remained noncommittal on her decision to declare for the 2024 WNBA Draft.

You can be sure many A-list celebrities such as LeBron James and Patrick Mahomes will reach out to Caitlin Clark as her phenomenal basketball career progresses.