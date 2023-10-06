Stephen A. Smith thinks Iowa basketball superstar Caitlin Clark is the best shooter in the women's game today. In fact, Smith compared Clark to Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry in Thursday's “First Take” episode (via The Spun's Hunter Hodies).

“To me, it's Caitlin Clark. That's just how I feel about it. Don't get me wrong. I like Paige Bueckers (UConn). She's special. But I think about Caitlin Clark and it's a shame that she didn't have the team to compete with LSU…but in the end, I'm just a Caitlin Clark fan. I think she is the Steph Curry of women's college basketball,” Stephen A. Smith said.

.@stephenasmith is most excited to see Caitlin Clark play this season 🔥 "I'm just a Caitlin Clark fan. I think she is the Steph Curry of women's college basketball." pic.twitter.com/lE6fiB1U7v — First Take (@FirstTake) October 5, 2023

Caitlin Clark: the Stephen Curry of women's college basketball

Caitlin Clark is arguably the best shooter in women's college basketball. She has averaged 27.2 points on 46.5 percent shooting in her three years with Iowa basketball. Clark can easily make 30-foot jumpers like Stephen Curry with relative ease.

She enters her senior season averaging eight assists and 1.4 steals per game. Clearly, she is not a one-dimensional shooter. She won a slew of accolades following her junior year including Unanimous First-Team All-American and AP Player of the Year honors.

Clark led Iowa basketball to the NCAA championship game against Angel Reese's LSU squad. Reese made headlines by mocking her hand-in-face gesture. LSU went on to win its first national title in women's college basketball.

Clark has remained noncommittal on her decision to declare for the 2024 WNBA Draft. If she does, there's a good chance she will become the No. 1 overall selection. She could end up with the Phoenix Mercury, Seattle Storm, or Indiana Fever – the three worst teams in the 2023 WNBA regular season.

Whether Clark begins playing in the WNBA in 2024 or 2025, one thing's for sure – she will light up the scoreboard a la Stephen Curry.