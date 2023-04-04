Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark enjoyed a tremendous 2022-23 season. Iowa, however, ultimately fell short in the national championship game to Angel Reese and LSU basketball. Reese later went viral for her trash talk aimed towards Clark. However, Reese has dealt with criticism for her trash talk. Clark addressed the situation on ESPN on Tuesday, per Shea Dixon.

“I don’t think Angel should be criticized at all,” Clark said. “No matter what way it goes, she should never be criticized for what she did. I compete, she competed.”

The LSU-Iowa championship game led to record-setting viewership numbers. Caitlin Clark wants to continue to see the game grow.

“It was a super, super fun game,” she continued. “I think that’s what’s going to bring more people to our game.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Reese’s passion is difficult to deny. She previously commented on what winning the championship means to her.

“I wanted to come to a program where I could be confident and get championships and under a coach like Kim Mulkey where I wanted somebody to push me. She pushed me all year and all year, all year,” Reese said. “I told her, coach I don’t want to be All-American, I want to be a national champion. That never got to my head all year. Anything that y’all left me off of, I’m cool. I’m here, this is the only ring I want is a national champion. You can’t take that away from me, people don’t forget national champs.”

Regardless of one’s opinion on the Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese situation, it’s difficult to deny that the LSU-Iowa championship was good for women’s basketball.