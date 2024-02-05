The Big 12 takes the court on Tuesday as we continue our College Basketball odds series with an Iowa State-Texas prediction and pick.

The Big 12 takes the court on Tuesday as Iowa State visits Texas. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Iowa State-Texas prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Iowa State enters the game sitting at 16-5 on the year, but 5-3 in conference play, placing them in a three-way tie for third in the Big 12. They have had some big wins in conference play this year, beating Houston by four and Kansas by four. Still, they have lost to Oklahoma, BYU and Baylor. The last time out was when they faced Baylor. Baylor had a 13-point lead at the half, but Iowa State would take the lead halfway through the second half. Still, it would be tight going down the stretch, and Baylor hit a shot with under three seconds left to win 70-68.

Meanwhile, Texas comes into the game sitting at 15-7 on the year, but 4-5 in conference play. Like Iowa State, thye have some big wins in conference play, beating both Baylor and Oklahoma. Still, they have lost to West Virginia and UCF, plus BYU and Houston. Last time out they faced TCU. Texas had a lead of 11 at the half, but TCU would tie the game. With 3:52 left in the game, it was tied at 64. Still, Texas would go on a 13-2 run to end the game, as Texas won 77-66.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Iowa State-Texas Odds

Iowa State: +1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +108

Texas: -1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 141.5 (-110)

Under: 141.5 (-110)

How to Watch Iowa State vs. Texas

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: Longhorn Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Iowa State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Iowa State ranks 14th in adjusted efficiency by KenPom while sitting 50th in adjusted offensive efficiency, and fifth in adjusted defensive efficiency. Iowa State is 39th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 17th in assists per game. They are 57th in effective field goal percentage this year. They are led by Keshon Gilber. Gilbert comes into the game with 14.2 points per game this year, while also shooting 47.6 percent from the field. Further, he is second on the team in assists with 4.1 per game. Meanwhile, Tamin Lipsey has been solid this year. He comes in with 13.6 points per game this year while shooting well, hitting 43.9 percent of his shots. Further, he moves the ball well, with 5.6 assists per game on the year. Rounding out the top scorers is Milan Momcilovic. Momcilovic comes into the game with 12.9 points per game this year

Iowa State is 182nd in rebounds per game this year. They are 40th in offensive rebounding rates this year, but sit 121st in defensive rebounding rate. This is a team effort in the rebounding game. The King leads the wayside with 5.5 rebounds per game while having 9.5 points per game. Meanwhile, Tamin Lipsey had 5.1 rebounds per game, while three other plays are averaging over four rebounds per game this year.

Iowa State is fifth in the nation in opponent points per game this year while sitting 67th in opponent effective field goal percentage. They are first in the nation in steals per game this year. Lipsey has been great here. He is averaging 3.1 steals per game. Furthermore, Keshon Gilbert comes in with 1.8 steals per game and Curtis Jones comes in with 1.9 steals per game.

Why Texas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas comes in ranked 26th in KenPom adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 22nd on offense while sitting 60th on defense. They are 83rd in points per game this year while sitting 40th in the nation in assists per game this year. Further, they are 35th in the nation in effective field goal percentage. Max Abmas has led the way in terms of points per game this year. He is averaging 17.9 points per game of the season while shooting 44.9 percent from the field. He is also passing the ball well, with 4.2 assists per game. Joining him in shooting and passing well is Tyrese Hunter. Hunter has 11.4 points per game this year, while also having 4.3 assists per game on the season. Rounding out the top scorers is Dylan Disu, who is averaging 15.3 points per game this year while shooting 50 percent in his 13 games so far this year.

Texas is not a great rebounding team. They are 176th rebounds per game this year, sitting outside the top 100 in both offensive and defensive rebounding rates this year. The major presence on the boards this year is Dillon Mitchell, who comes in with 8.8 rebounds per game on the season. Meanwhile, Dylan Disu comes in with 4.6 rebounds per game, while Brock Cunningham comes in with 4.0 per game this year.

Texas is 65th in the nation in opponent points per game this year. They are 83rd in effective field goal percentage against his year. One of the biggest parts of their defense is the blocks. Texas is 39th in the nation in blocks per game this year. Dylan Disu comes in with 1.2 blocks per game, as does Kadin Shedrick. Both of them have over a steal per game as well. Dillion Mitchell also has a block per game with .9 steals per game on the season.

Final Iowa State-Texas Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a very close game. The Iowa State defense is much better than Texas. Still, Texas shoots more efficiently than Iowa State this year. Neither team is great in rebounding, and while Iowa State has an edge in offensive rebounding, it is negated by Texas being better in defensive rebounding. Still, Texas is better inside. They shoot better inside and penetrate to the basket better. That will be the difference in this game.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Iowa State-Texas Prediction & Pick: Texas ML (-130)