The Texas basketball team is getting some bad news. The Longhorns are losing the commitment of a talented four-star recruit, per On3. Shooting guard and small forward prospect Cameron Scott has been released from his letter of intent to the program.
Scott was expected to add talent and shooting power to the Longhorns' backcourt, as the program makes its way to the SEC from the Big 12 conference. Scott was the South Carolina Gatorade High School player of the Year, for two consecutive seasons. He averaged more than 22 points a game as a high school senior this year, per On3. Scott was considered one of the top 100 high school prospects in the class of 2024, per ESPN.
“I feel like Texas was a place that I saw myself at the most,” Scott said when he committed, per 247 Sports. “From the beginning I knew it would be home for me, and from there they kept adding to it, showing me more and more why it felt like home.”
Scott's recruiting profile
The talented shooting guard chose Texas over a slew of other power 5 programs who wanted him. He chose Texas basketball over Oregon, Alabama, Auburn, South Carolina, and Ole Miss. It's uncertain at the time of writing why Scott chose to get out of his letter of intent to Texas, and where he may end up instead.
Scott is known as a scorer. He finished his high school career as his high school's all-time scoring leader, per On3. He poured in 2,475 points in his career at Lexington High School in South Carolina. He has great length as a 6-foot-6 shooting guard, who can also play the small forward position.
Texas basketball still has something to be happy about. The Longhorns are bringing in one of the top 10 high school players in the country next season, as shooting guard Tre Johnson signed with the program. Johnson is the no.5 prospect in the 2024 basketball class, per ESPN. He also plays the shooting guard position, like Scott. That may be a reason why Scott and Texas decided to part ways.
Texas in the SEC
Texas basketball lost in the Round of 32 in this year's NCAA tournament, to Tennessee. The Longhorns played their last season as a member of the Big 12, as the program joins Oklahoma in the SEC this coming year. Texas basketball coach Rodney Terry has helped keep the ship steady in Austin, after taking over from Chris Beard. Terry has made the NCAA tournament in both seasons he has coached the Longhorns. He led Texas to an Elite Eight appearance during the 2022-23 campaign.
Texas is losing a lot of talent in the backcourt, as star guard Max Abmas is graduating. The Longhorns are also without Chris Johnson next season, who hit the transfer portal.