Caitlin Clark dazzles with 38 points against Cleveland State, ascending to the No. 9 spot on the all-time scoring list.

In a homecoming for Caitlin Clark at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, the star guard led the Iowa women's basketball team to a commanding 104-75 victory over Cleveland State. Clark's 38 game points propelled her to the No. 9 spot on the all-time scoring list.

The Hawkeyes' victory was amplified by the support of a massive 14,786-strong crowd, predominantly adorned in black and gold, offering an electric atmosphere.

“I had chills when we ran out of the tunnel,” Clark said, as reported by Andrew Logue of the Associated press.

The game also showcased the depth of the Hawkeyes' roster. Hannah Stuelke's contribution of 17 points and 13 rebounds off the bench played a crucial role in the team's win. Her presence in the post and her knack for offensive rebounding were crucial, as she acknowledged, “The ball was bouncing my way on the offensive rebounding side.”

Clark's historic night saw her surpass former Iowa State player Ashley Joens in career points.

“I think it just speaks to women’s basketball in this state,” Clark said. “Not only recently, but the history of it and how good it is.”

Her shooting skills were on full display, with Clark hitting 13 of 21 shots, including an impressive 9 of 16 from beyond the arc. This performance, she noted, was possibly her best at Wells Fargo Arena, a venue she's familiar with since her high school days.

Despite their initial shooting struggles, Iowa maintained an early lead, thanks in part to their rebounding strength and foul-drawing ability. They also excelled at free throws, hitting 26 of their first 28 attempts.

Iowa's coach, Lisa Bluder, praised the game's atmosphere, likening it to a tournament setting, and appreciated the chance for many fans to watch the team live.

“It was just a great atmosphere,” Bluder said. “I thought we did a nice job putting on a show.”

The Hawkeyes, known for their high-scoring prowess, continued their trend of crossing the century mark in points. Cleveland State, on the other hand, felt the absence of their leading scorer Destiny Leo due to injury. The Vikings' coach, Chris Kielsmeier acknowledged the need for improvement in future games.

“We were grateful and thankful to really be a part of that,” Kielsmeier said. “They’re (Iowa women's basketball) really, really good and we’ve got to play better than we did to show who we really are.”

This game was part of a special showcase in Des Moines, around 90 minutes from Iowa's campus, providing a unique opportunity for local fans to witness Caitlin Clark and her team.

Looking ahead, Iowa is set to host Loyola of Chicago on Thursday, while Cleveland State faces Southern Mississippi in an upcoming matchup on Wednesday.