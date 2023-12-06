Caitlin Clark nears NCAA scoring record as Iowa Hawkeyes face Iowa State in a heated rivalry at a sold-out Hilton Coliseum.

In what could shape up to be a historic clash, the Iowa Hawkeyes, led by senior guard Caitlin Clark, are set to face their long-time rivals, the Iowa State Cyclones, in a highly-anticipated game at Hilton Coliseum on Wednesday.

This matchup holds a special significance as it takes place just 41 miles north of West Des Moines, Clark's high school hometown. A large turnout of Hawkeye and Clark supporters is expected, adding to the already intense atmosphere. Additionally, Clark is on the verge of a major milestone – she is just 22 points shy of reaching 3,000 career points, a feat achieved by only 14 other players in the NCAA era.

Clark, averaging an impressive 29.0 points per game, is poised to join the ranks of elite scorers in college basketball history. Breaking 3,000 points would be another record notched in her belt.

WNBA star Kelsey Plum holds the record for the most points scored in the NCAA era, beginning in the 1981-82 season. During her time with the Washington Huskies from 2013 to 2017, Plum amassed a total of 3,527 points. Kelsey Mitchell of the Indiana Fever, scored 3,042 points while playing for Ohio State, and Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury, scored 3,283 points during her time at Baylor.

Before the NCAA era, only two players scored more than Plum: Pearl Moore from Francis Marion, who tallied 3,884 points between 1975 and 1979, and Lynette Woodard of Kansas, who scored 3,649 points from 1977 to 1981.

To reach Plum's record, Caitlin Clark needs 549 more points.

A historic matchup

The game, already sold out, marks the 54th meeting in the series between the two teams, with Iowa currently leading 30-23. It has been touted as potentially the most challenging environment the Hawkeyes have faced this season, according to coach Lisa Bluder.

“Everywhere we go, it seems like it's sold-out environments,” Bluder said, as reported via Michael Voepel of ESPN. “At Hilton (the most hostile environment) they have a great home-court advantage and a great fan base.”

The Hawkeyes, ranked No. 4 with an 8-1 record, have a strong track record against the Cyclones, winning six of their last seven encounters. However, the Cyclones, with a 4-3 record, are not to be underestimated, especially on their home turf. The last time Iowa lost to Iowa State was at Hilton Coliseum in December 2021.

“Home court has meant a lot in this rivalry,” Bluder said. “I think they'll do a great job of denying Caitlin (Clark) and sagging off everybody else. That's a scheme they use a lot. We have to be ready for that. The way our other people have been shooting of late, hopefully, that's going to negate that a little bit.”

The Cyclones, however, are undergoing a period of transition, with a young team featuring five freshmen. This includes Kelsey Joens, sister of Ashley Joens, a former Iowa State star and Caitlin Clark's ex-AAU teammate. The Cyclones are looking to build on their youth movement, despite facing an experienced Hawkeye lineup.