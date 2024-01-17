Franz Wagner has been out for the Magic since January 3rd.

As the Orlando Magic gear up to conclude their four-game road trip against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, the team is still waiting on Franz Wagner and Gary Harris to return to the lineup.

The Magic, currently holding a 22-18 record, have shown resilience throughout their road trip, managing a 1-2 score while reintegrating Jonathan Isaac, Joe Ingles, Wendell Carter Jr., and Markelle Fultz back into the rotation. Despite these returns, the team's performance has been overshadowed by trade rumors involving Carter and Fultz.

Franz Wagner, Gary Harris remain on Magic's injury report

Orlando will be missing the vital presence of Wagner in Atlanta, who has been sidelined due to an ankle injury sustained in the loss to the Sacramento Kings on January 3rd. Additionally, Gary Harris is out with a calf strain incurred in the same game. This will mark the seventh consecutive absence for both players.

In the absence of Wagner and Harris, the Magic have maintained a competitive stance, securing a 3-3 record. This resilience is noteworthy, especially considering Wagner's significant contributions in his third season. Averaging 20.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals on 46.7% shooting from the field, Wagner has been a pivotal figure in the team's performance this season.

The Magic's adaptability in coping with these injuries will be crucial as they face the Hawks. With a strong team effort, Orlando hopes to overcome these challenges and finish their road trip on a high note. As the season progresses, the team's depth and ability to handle adversity will be key factors in their pursuit of success.