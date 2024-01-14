As the Magic build for the present and future, Markelle Fultz and Wendell Carter have found themselves on the trade block.

The Orlando Magic have been slumping over the past 10 games, dropping them down the Eastern Conference standings. Amid that current slide, the Magic have begun planning a pair of potential trades.

Orlando is exploring what Markelle Fultz would land in a trade, via NBA insider Marc Stein. Fultz is playing on an expiring $17 million contract.

The point guard joins big man Wendell Carter Jr., who has also heard his name come up in trade rumors. With the Magic having plenty of intriguing pieces on their roster, Orlando could go in numerous directions at the 2024 NBA trade deadline.

If they don't believe they can sign, or are unwilling to sign, Fultz to a long-term extension, a trade might be their best option. The point guard has played in just eight games this season as he battles through a knee injury. When on the floor, Fultz has averaged eight points, 3.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Carter Jr. has dealt with a hand injury of his own this season, limiting him to just 13 games. In his absence, Goga Bitadze has stepped up and looked the part of a starting center. To many around the league, that has made Carter expendable. When he has played this season, Carter has averaged 8.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

At 21-28, Orlando is still in the middle of the playoff hunt, But if the season were to end, they would be in the Play-In Tournament. As the Magic look to capitalize on their success and build toward the future, Markelle Fultz and Wendell Carter Jr. have become available in trades.