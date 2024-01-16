The Orlando Magic visit the Atlanta Hawks as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Orlando Magic are on the road to take on the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Magic-Hawks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Magic are 22-18 this season, and they are coming off a win against the New York Knicks. Orlando has played the Hawks twice already this season, and they are 1-1 in those games. In those two games, the Magic are led by Paolo Banchero. He has averaged 26.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game. Caleb Houstan put up 25 points in his game played against the Hawks this season. As a team, the Magic have scored 118.0 points per game in the two games played. Franz Wagner sat out Monday's game with an injury, so his status for this matchup is uncertain.

The Hawks are 16-23 this season, and they have lost six of their last 10 games. Trae Young has averaged 36.0 points per game in the two games to go along with 8.5 assists. Jalen Johnson is averaging a double-double against the Magic this season, as well. As a team, the Hawks are scoring 115.0 points per game against the Magic. Atlanta should be at full health for this matchup.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Magic-Hawks Odds

Orlando Magic: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +130

Atlanta Hawks: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -155

Over: 233 (-110)

Under: 233 (-110)

How to Watch Magic vs. Hawks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Southeast

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

The Magic have to continue to be good on defense this game. Orlando allows 111.2 points per game this season, which is fifth-best in the NBA. They have held the Hawks to 120 points, and 110 points in the two games played. Both of those games are below the season average of the Hawks.

Orlando holding the Hawks to 120 points or less is a normal occurrence for them. The Magic play good defense, and they seem to get the best of the Hawks. When Atlanta scores 120 points or less, they are only 2-19. Atlanta can not win if they do not score over 120 points. If the Magic can hold Atlanta below that mark, they will win this game.

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

Atlanta has not been at their best scoring wise this season against the Magic. However, they have done better one defense when playing Orlando. The Magic have scored 119 and 117 points against the Hawks this season. It seems like a lot, but it is below the season average for the Hawks. When Atlanta allows less than 120 points in a game this season, they have a record of 7-8. It is not a great record, but it gives them a chance to win.

The Hawks have Trae Young. He has been very good against the Magic this season. Along with that, Young scored 31 points and dished nine assists against the Magic last time out. If Young can have a good game against the Magic again, the Hawks will be able to cover the spread.

Final Magic-Hawks Prediction & Pick

These two teams have played some close games this season. The first game was decided by one point, while the second was decided by seven. Because of this, I am expecting another close game. However, I am going to take the Magic to win this game straight up.

Final Magic-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Magic ML (+130), Under 233 (-110)