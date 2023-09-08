New England Patriots corner back Jack Jones will miss “some time” with a hamstring injury he suffered in Wednesday's practice, according to the Athletic. This is far from an ideal scenario ahead of the Patriots' Week 1 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. Bill Belichick will already have his hands full scheming for the Eagles' versatile offense.

Jones was New England's best coverage cornerback in 2022, despite not always starting. The Patriots drafted Christian Gonzalez out of Oregon in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft to add depth to the position. Belichick has a good track record with drafting cornerbacks and found Jones in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. Jones had two interceptions, a touchdown and a forced fumble last year. Gonzalez will likely start with Jonathan Jones as New England's two cornerbacks.

Jack Jones was arrested with two loaded guns at the Boston airport in June. However, the charges against him were just dropped on Tuesday. Jones' injury update puts an unfortunate damper on Patriots fans' spirits as it looked like their projected starting corner was in the clear and ready to play Week 1.

The Eagles present a formidable challenge for the Patriots, even at home. With Jalen Hurts distributing to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, New England needs quality play from the secondary. However, Philadelphia also has the NFL's best offensive line and a strong run game. The entire Patriots defense has to step up to handle this challenge in Week 1.

The Patriots next three games after the Eagles are against the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys.