New England Patriots fans were ecstatic when cornerback Christian Gonzalez fell to them in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Oregon standout has all the tools to become an elite cornerback in the pros with a profile straight out of a video game.

Gonzalez’s college football coach Dan Lanning attested to his prototypical stature, calling him the ideal CB Patriots fans would want to build on Madden, via NBC’s Next Pats Podcast:

“If you were building a player in Madden, you’d create them very similar to Christian [Gonzalez], especially for the corner position. He’s got length, he’s got size, he’s got speed. He carries that size very effortlessly and he can obviously run.” Lanning said of the Patriots prospect.

If Bill Belichick ever needs a spark in the Patriots’ wideout room, Lanning thinks Christian Gonzalez could fill in for a few snaps and catch passes from Mac Jones as well.

“Those are skill sets you look for in a DB. He’s got great ball skills. I honestly believe he could play wideout. He could be a returner as well if somebody needed that.” Lanning said to compliment the rookie cornerback.

Christian Gonzalez would then get more compliments from the Oregon Football coach. Lanning continued on by saying he regretted not making the Patriots rookie play receiver: “We didn’t ask him to do that, but we probably should have at times. But he has all the skill sets. So, if you’re designing a player, you design them in the mold of Christian.”

Gonzalez was picked up by the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL Draft. He was the 17th pick in the first round.

He adds much-needed help to the cornerback position. Along him, in the depth chart are Isaiah Bolden, Jalen Mills, and Shaun Wade. With the level of high praise from the Oregon football coach, Bill Belichick might want to give Christian Gonzalez a shot at the starting position.