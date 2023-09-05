Jack Jones' gun charges will no longer be hanging over the New England Patriots during the 2023 NFL season. Just days before the Patriots are scheduled to host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, charges against Jack Jones have been dropped, according to MassLive.

The charges against Jones stemmed from a June 16 arrest at Logan International Airport and were dropped by the Suffolk County DA Tuesday. The Patriots cornerback agreed to a deal in Boston Municipal Court, MassLive reports. The prosecutors dropped the charges against Jones, who must complete 48 hours of community service and agreed to a year of pre-trial probation.

“Jack is grateful to have the case resolved and is looking forward to playing football,” Jones' attorney, Rosemary Scapicchio, told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Jones was arrested in June for allegedly having two loaded firearms in his carry-on luggage. The Patriots cornerback was charged with possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without a Firearm Identification Card and carrying a loaded firearm, among other chargers.

It was reported that Jones could face up to 30 years in prison if he was found guilty of the charges. Jones posted $30,000 bail and has maintained his innocence.

“I expect that the evidence is going to show he had no knowledge of what was going on,” Scapicchio told reporters after Jones was arrested.

The Patriots selected Jones in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He had two interceptions, six passes defensed and a forced fumble as a rookie.

Jones figures to be an important part of a New England defense that could be among the NFL's best.