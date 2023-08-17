The Jacksonville Jaguars are loading up for another postseason run led by QB Trevor Lawrence, and some major roster help is on the way in the form of two offensive players who have seen their stock skyrocket during training camp and the preseason. Wide receiver Calvin Ridley and rookie offensive tackle Anton Harrison have been praised profusely for their performances all offseason, and their additions to an already dangerous Jaguars skill group and loaded roster could take Jacksonville to the next level.

Calvin Ridley, WR

After serving a full-season suspension for gambling, Ridley has been on fire during Jacksonville's training camp, impressing on-lookers with his explosiveness in and out of routes. The former Atlanta Falcons receiver appears to be on a mission to return to his old form, as he told Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

“Like everyone says, I haven’t played football in two years,” Ridley said. “But even when I did play, I know I was a very dominant and very explosive player. Right now, I’m more motivated than ever and ready to get back whatever I lost. I’m around a bunch of great teammates, great coaches, a great facility. I feel the energy. I just want to continue to build and build and build. I love football, man. I’m not here just for the money and all that. I’m here because I love football.”

Ridley's addition alongside Christian Kirk, who had a breakout year with 84 receptions, 1108 yards, and 8 touchdowns, should have defenses struggling to keep up. Ridley was one of the best receivers in the league in 2020, putting up a 90-1,374-9 line in 15 games, and he's shaking off any rust rather quickly in training camp.

Ridley believes he can be one of the best receivers in the NFL, and he's holding himself to that standard in practice.

Ridley, 28, seems primed to burst back onto the scene and serve as Jacksonville's WR1, as he's been lighting it up in joint practices against the Detroit Lions and is building plenty of chemistry with Trevor Lawrence. His long absence may have hurt his reputation, but everything leading up to his Jaguars on-field debut points in the direction of Ridley reclaiming his status as one of the NFL's elite receivers.

Anton Harrison, OT

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

While Calvin Ridley will give Lawrence another weapon on the outside, it's Anton Harrison who will be charged with protecting him at right tackle. Harrison, the No. 28 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma, has been making the case that he should have been selected much earlier with his excellent training camp and preseason play.

Harrison's addition to the roster gives Jacksonville a potential bookend tackle for years to come. Harrison has been praised by his teammates all offseason long, as outside linebacker Josh Allen explained to Fox Sports.

“Just from the tape, he kind of stands out,” Allen said. “Good feet. That's one thing you want to look at in a tackle. … And he's real good with his feet. Once he gets comfortable in the scheme and comfortable working with all four of the other guys up front, I think he's going to be a heckuva player.”

Jacksonville's offensive line coach, Phil Rauscher, took Allen's assessment of Harrison's feet to another level, via Demetrius Harvey of the Florida-Times Union.

“I'd say it's pretty rare,” Raushcer said when asked about the rarity of Harrison's quick feet. “… His feet are the best I've seen out of a rookie. We drafted Christian Darrisaw when I was in Minnesota in the first round and Chrsitian's an unbelievable player, but foot-speed-wise, Anton's got him beat in that sense.”

The Jaguars rookie used his quick feet to have a solid first preseason performance against the Dallas Cowboys, looking every bit capable of starting right away on the right side of Jacksonville's offensive line.

All #76 RT Anton Harrison snaps from Preseason game 1

SNAP #8 😵 pic.twitter.com/nVZiWswJu0 — Fitz (@LaurieFitzptrck) August 13, 2023

Harrison, 21, will be one of the youngest starters in the league this season, so some patience should be exercised. But with his size and physical gifts, Jacksonville's rookie could pay big dividends in both the pass and run game for the Jags.

With Calvin Ridley and Anton Harrison in the fold, the Jaguars roster received major talent upgrades that should pay off well beyond preseason this year.