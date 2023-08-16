Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrencehas massive expectations on his shoulders heading into the 2023 NFL season. These expectations are growing by the day, as ESPN analyst Mike Greenberg sees an MVP caliber season ahead for the Jaguars quarterback, reports ESPN's Get Up.

.@Espngreeny is predicting Trevor Lawrence will win NFL MVP this season 📈 pic.twitter.com/yV5nD7LJZS — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) August 16, 2023

“If you are looking for a not-so-obvious pick for MVP of the NFL this year, I suggest you look South and East. Trevor Lawrence, quarterback, Jacksonville Jaguars…they [Jaguars] added Calvin Ridley…they used their first-round pick on a tackle…Doug Pederson is a quarterback whisperer…he's [Pederson] got by far his most promising pupil…Trevor Lawrence for MVP might well be the best value pick on the board.”

Mike Greenberg lists off a plethora of reasons why Trevor Lawrence is going to win MVP this year, and many of them are very sound. The Jaguars added Calvin Ridley as a lethal weapon for Lawrence, bolstered their offensive line, and Doug Pederson is one of the best quarterback coaches in the NFL. All of these variables could easily lead to an MVP season for Lawrence.

Speaking on Pederson, the Jaguars coach has gotten huge outputs out of guys like Carson Wentz, Nick Foles and Alex Smith. Lawrence is probably the most talented quarterback that Pederson has ever had, so it would make sense for Lawrence to blossom under his head coach.

Stay tuned into Jaguars training camp and preparation for the regular season as the preseason progresses. If everything goes to plan this year, Mike Greenberg might have correctly predicted that Trevor Lawrence wins MVP when it is all said and done.