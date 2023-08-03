Calvin Ridley has already made some highlight reel plays in Jacksonville Jaguars training camp, as the team’s newest wide receiver is trying to re-establish himself as one of the top pass-catchers in the league after sitting out all last season for a gambling suspension. And the veteran WR wants the league to know he’s still one of the best as the Jags head toward their NFL preseason opener.

“I’m a good receiver. I’m one of the better receivers in the league. That’s what I’ve been saying since I was a rookie. I noticed that right away when I got into the league,” Ridley told reporters on Thursday. “I’m trying to be humble, but everyone has doubted me. I’m tying to fight back, respectfully.

For all those who forgot, Calvin Ridley isn’t bragging or saying something that isn’t true. Before his gambling suspension, Ridley was on his way to being one of the best WRs in the NFL.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

A 2018 first-round pick out of Alabama, Ridley had over 60 catches and 800-plus yards with 17 touchdowns in his first two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. Then, in 2020, Ridley broke out, catching 90 balls for 1,374 yards and nine TDs. Those numbers ranked 13th, T-5th, and T-10 for WRs that season.

Unfortunately for the pass-catcher, he had to step away from the team for “mental health” reasons after just five games in 2021, then the gambling suspension came down from the league.

Despite the ban, Jacksonville traded for him last season, and he is now in Jaguars training camp making plays and waiting to make his NFL preseason and Jags debut on Saturday, August 12, vs. the Dallas Cowboys.