The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a busy offseason, including the 2023 NFL Draft where they added 13 new players (!!!) to their roster. With training camp just around the corner, the team is looking to make one more move to fill out their roster and prepare for the upcoming season.

Jacksonville Free Agency

The Jaguars made a significant move in free agency by re-signing tight end Evan Engram, who was a valuable weapon for the team in the latter part of the 2022 season. Engram recorded 27 combined first downs and touchdowns from Week 13 until the divisional round of the playoffs. That was second only to Travis Kelce among tight ends over that span.

The team also lost former starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor to free agency, who had a strong pass protection record but a low run-blocking grade. Despite this loss, the Jaguars' decision to re-sign Engram could prove to be a smart move for the team, as he was one of their best players on offense in 2022. Engram is surely one of the main receiving weapons for the Jaguars, though they could still use help in that department.

Jaguars Biggest Need

After analyzing the team's needs and draft picks, it's clear that the Jaguars could benefit from adding a veteran wide receiver to their roster. Still, they lack a proven veteran presence to lead the group.

One potential option for the Jaguars is veteran wide receiver Jarvis Landry. Landry has been a consistent performer throughout his career, with five Pro Bowl selections. He's also known for his leadership and work ethic. This kind of player could be valuable for the young Jaguars team.

Jarvis Landry Makes Sense

As a veteran wide receiver, Landry has a proven track record of being a consistent performer throughout his career. He has had six 900-plus-yard seasons, which is no small feat. Adding Landry to the Jaguars' roster would give them a reliable target for quarterback Trevor Lawrence. While Lawrence has shown promise in his first two seasons, he will need all the help he can get to succeed in the NFL. A veteran receiver like Landry could be just what he needs to take his game to the next level. Having a receiving corps featuring Landry, Christian Kirk, and Zay Jones would be pretty awesome.

Take note that Jarvis Landry is a possession receiver who can move the chains and keep drives alive. He's also a reliable red-zone target who can make tough catches in traffic. With Lawrence's arm strength, Landry could be a deep threat as well. Adding Landry to the Jaguars' offense would give them a versatile weapon that can make plays in a variety of situations.

Veteran Presence

But why is a veteran wide receiver so important for the Jaguars? For one, it's important to have a reliable target for a young quarterback like Lawrence. While Lawrence has shown promise in his rookie season, he will need all the help he can get to succeed in the NFL. A veteran receiver like Landry could be just what he needs to take his game to the next level.

Landry is also known for his leadership and work ethic. With a roster that includes many young players, having a veteran presence in the locker room could be invaluable. Landry's dedication to the game and his teammates could set a positive example for the team as a whole.

Remember that the Jaguars have some young talent at the wide receiver position, such as sophomore Tim Jones and 2023 sixth-round pick Parker Washington. Adding Landry to the roster would allow the team's young receivers to learn from one of the best in the game and develop their skills under his guidance. Landry's work ethic and dedication to the game could also set a positive example for the team as a whole.

Some Concerns

Of course, there are some concerns about Landry's age and contract. At 30 years old, he may not have many years left in the NFL. Of course, with just a $3 million cap hit in 2023, he's also relatively affordable. Remember that the Jaguars should have the cap space to make the move and could benefit from Landry's experience and leadership. On the other hand, Landry isn't exactly the flashiest receiver or sexiest name left on the free agency table. Despite that, he's a reliable target who can make plays when it counts.

Looking Ahead

If Jarvis Landry joins the Jacksonville Jaguars for the 2023 NFL season, the team's outlook could improve significantly. Landry would provide a reliable target for quarterback Trevor Lawrence, a proven possession receiver, and a veteran presence in the locker room. Remember that the Jaguars have had a busy offseason. With Landry on board, the Jaguars would have a more complete roster and a better chance of success in the upcoming season.

While there may be concerns about his age and contract, Landry's experience and leadership could be invaluable for the young Jaguars team as they look to improve on their 2022 season. The Jaguars' draft picks and team needs suggest that they are looking to improve their offense. We feel Landry would be a significant addition to that effort. Overall, if the Jaguars acquire Landry, they could be a more competitive team in the 2023 NFL season.