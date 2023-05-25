Before Evan Engram signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, he had a rocky five seasons with the New York Giants, and he talked about what joining the Jaguars and playing for Doug Pederson’s coaching staff has done for his career.

“I wanted to be great where I got drafted… but that just wasn’t for me,” Evan Engram said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “At the end of the day, I needed Jacksonville. I needed the coaches I had there, I needed the relationships I’ve build with the guys there. I had the best time of my life the past season.”

Engram recorded career highs with 73 catches and 766 yards. He caught four touchdowns as well in the 2022 season with the Jaguars that rejuvenated his career. He was a part of the team’s 9-8 campaign that sent them to the playoffs, where their season ended in a Divisional Round game against the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Engram spoke how he wanted to stay after and put in extra work more with the Jaguars than he did with the Giants.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It was the first time in my career where I didn’t want to leave the building,” Engram said, via Patra. “It was a Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, I’m in the building just staying because I want to work, I want to watch more film. I’m staying with Trevor (Lawrence) after the day is over watching film with him.”

Engram’s success with Trevor Lawrence in Doug Pederson’s system resulted in the Jaguars using franchise tag for him. Both sides have openly said they would like to agree to a long-term deal before the July 17 deadline.