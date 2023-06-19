Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence reached a new level on the field in 2022. As he enters year three in the NFL, the former No. 1 overall pick is reaching new heights off the field as a leader in the Jaguars locker room.

“His voice carries a lot of weight,” Jaguars quarterbacks coach Mike McCoy said. “When he speaks up, whether it’s in practice, whether it’s in a meeting, whether it’s on game day, everybody listens.”

Though the quarterback is expected to be a vocal leader on most football teams, earning the respect of teammates two years into the league is not something every young signal-caller can accomplish. Lawrence was a poised and accomplished leader during his time at Clemson, but growing pains as a rookie in the NFL may have limited his reach in Jacksonville.

After a breakout 2022 season though, Lawrence is now the undeniable leader of the Jaguars and the team has high expectations in 2023 mainly because of his improvements as a pro.

Lawrence said that he feels more comfortable this offseason without a bunch of coaching turnover like the Jaguars experienced during the 2022 offseason. A second year with Doug Pederson and McCoy guiding him through the offense should make for another stellar season for Lawrence.

The Jaguars knew the sort of player and leader they were getting when they drafted Trevor Lawrence. His quick progression as both may come as a surprise to some in the building though. He went from a forgettable rookie season to a potential MVP candidate in one season and is set up for his best season yet in 2023.