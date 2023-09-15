As the Jaguars prepare for their Week 2 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, they'll have playoff revenge at the front of their minds. The Jaguars chances of actually supplanting the Chiefs got much greater after their latest offensive line injury update.

Both right guard Brandon Scherff and center Luke Fortner are expected to play against the Chiefs, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN. Both offensive linemen missed practice time earlier in the week due to their ailments. However, now cleared to play, Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne have to be pleased with the newest development.

While Lawrence and Etienne are the big draws, offensive line play will be crucial for Jacksonville's success. Lawrence can't complete bombs to Calvin Ridley if he isn't upright in the pocket. Etienne can't break off huge gains without holes to run through. All in all, if the Jaguars want to function at their highest altitude, they need their o-line to stay healthy.

In Week 1 against the Chiefs, Jacksonville allowed Trevor Lawrence to be sacked twice. Etienne ran for 73 yards and a touchdown. Neither number is necessarily bad and could be more indicative of the player rather than the line. Still, Jacksonville will like to see their sack numbers go down and rushing yard total goes up heading into Week 2.

Especially taking on the Chiefs. After losing to them in the playoffs and watching Kansas City win the Super Bowl, the Jaguars know that they'll need to go through Patrick Mahomes and company to win the AFC. While it might just be a Week 2 contest, the Jaguars – and their healthy offensive line – are ready to prove what they're made of.