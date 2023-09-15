The Jacksonville Jaguars are approaching one of the biggest games of their 2023 NFL season, as they will be facing the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at home on Sunday afternoon. The Jaguars will be frothing at the mouth at the prospect of avenging their playoff loss against the Chiefs, a 27-20 defeat at Arrowhead in the NFL Divisional Round.

Nevertheless, as much of an emotional boost as that could give the Jaguars, quarterback Trevor Lawrence is remaining ice cool, as he doesn't want anything to potentially stand in the way of him being at his best during their home opener. In fact, Lawrence, as much as he recognizes how helpful looking back at their defeat at the hands of the Chiefs back in January can be, wants to leave the past in the past as they look forward to building on their playoff appearance last season.

“You have to use the tape from the previous meeting, but you’re not carrying those emotions over. It’s a new season. We have to prepare for this game,” Lawrence said per Jaguars.com, via Josh Alper of NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk.

Trevor Lawrence acknowledged just how much the Jaguars struggled against the Chiefs last season. Aside from their NFL Divisional Round defeat, the Jaguars also suffered a 27-17 loss to the reigning Super Bowl champion back in November 2022. But every game brings with it a ton of new possibilities, so Lawrence knows that the team will have an opportunity to turn the tables.

“It’s a new year and we’re getting another opportunity to play these guys. We didn’t have a lot of success last year. We played them twice and didn’t win either of those games. But it’s a new year. We’ve both got different teams, it’s a new season. There’s a different set of challenges,” Lawrence added.

The Chiefs will be highly motivated to win against the Jaguars, as they let one get away from them last week when they came up short in a 21-20 loss against the Detroit Lions. The Jaguars must be prepared to withstand the Chiefs' best shot and be prepared to retaliate with a haymaker of their own.