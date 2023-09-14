After a strong Week 1 win against the Indianapolis Colts, the Jacksonville Jaguars are eager to carry their momentum into Week 2 when they face the Kansas City Chiefs. Here, we present four bold predictions for the upcoming game.

This week's major storyline revolves around the return of defensive tackle Chris Jones and tight end Travis Kelce for the Chiefs. Although Calvin Ridley had an impressive debut for the Jaguars in Week 1 against the Colts, Kansas City's star players might attract more of the spotlight in their season debuts in Jacksonville.

Chris Jones, a four-time All-Pro, opted to skip training camp and the season opener but recently agreed to a new contract on Monday. Travis Kelce, a seven-time All-Pro, suffered a hyperextended knee and a deep bone bruise last Tuesday. However, the Chiefs are reportedly “optimistic” and “quite hopeful” about his return in Week 2.

As we look at this matchup, keep in mind that the Jaguars have struggled against the Chiefs, with a winless streak dating back to 2009. This includes losses in Week 10 and the Divisional Round last season. Doug Pederson has yet to secure a victory in his career against Andy Reid. Meanwhile, Trevor Lawrence has also faced defeat twice against Patrick Mahomes.

The Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1

In their Week 1 matchup, the Jaguars secured a 31-21 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence played a pivotal role in the Jaguars' offensive success, throwing for 241 yards and two touchdowns. The defense also made significant contributions by forcing a few turnovers and sacking Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson four times. As they prepare for Week 2 against the Chiefs, the Jaguars aim to build upon this impressive performance.

Here are our four bold predictions for the Jaguars as they face the Chiefs in Week 2.

1. Trevor Lawrence Throws for Over 300 Yards

Star Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence had a promising debut in Week 1. He threw for 241 yards and two touchdowns against the Colts, showing his potential. In the fourth quarter, he led the Jaguars to back-to-back touchdown drives, displaying his ability to perform under pressure. While Lawrence had a limited group of targets in Week 1, he'll face a challenging matchup against the Chiefs defense in Week 2. Again, remember that Chris Jones is back, and he'll headhunt for Lawrence at every snap. That said, expect Lawrence to shine and throw for over 300 yards, making this game an exciting showdown of young quarterbacks.

Trevor Lawrence picked up where he left off after his big 2022 season.

2. Calvin Ridley Goes for Over 100 Yards

Calvin Ridley made his Jaguars debut in Week 1, and he had a stellar performance. He caught eight passes for 101 yards and a touchdown. He certainly proved his worth as a top target for Lawrence. Despite not playing in the NFL since October 2021, Ridley showed no signs of rust. Now, he faces a Kansas City defense that struggled to contain wide receivers in their Week 1 game. Ridley is poised to exceed 100 receiving yards again in this matchup. That should solidify his position as a top-tier wide receiver for the Jaguars.

3. The Jaguars' Defense Records Three Sacks

The Jaguars' defense had a strong showing in Week 1. They sacked the Colts' rookie quarterback four times, with three of those sacks coming from linebacker Josh Allen. Sure, duplicating this performance against the Chiefs, who had a solid offensive line in Week 1, may be challenging. Still, the Jaguars' defense is determined to build on their success. Look for them to record three sacks in Week 2. This should put pressure on the Chiefs' offense and make a significant impact on the game.

4. The Jaguars Win in a Thriller

This game promises to be an exciting matchup. Remember that even this early, both teams have something to prove. The Chiefs are looking to bounce back after a disappointing opener, and they'll have key players like Chris Jones and Travis Kelce back on the field. However, the Jaguars have shown promise with Trevor Lawrence and Calvin Ridley leading their offense.

yes, the Chiefs have a strong interior defensive line that could pose a challenge for the Jaguars. However, Lawrence and the offense are expected to perform better than in their previous game. This matchup could turn into a high-scoring shootout. We expect both Lawrence and Mahomes to put up huge numbers. Having said that, the Jaguars should still ultimately come out on top in a closely contested battle.

Looking Ahead

In conclusion, the Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off a strong win in Week 1. They have the potential to pull off an upset against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2. With Trevor Lawrence's arm, Calvin Ridley's skills, and a determined defense, the Jaguars are poised to have a big game and secure a tight victory. Keep an eye on this thrilling matchup as it unfolds.